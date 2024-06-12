Taye Diggs Joins Indie Thriller BOTH EYES OPEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deadline has reported that Taye Diggs, who appeared in the original Broadway cast of Rent, will be appearing in a new psychological thriller from writer/director Ariel Julia Hairston called Both Eyes Open.

Alongside Diggs, the cast will include Gail Bail as the central character Ally, along with Joy Brunson, Christie Leverette, Tristan Mack Wilds, Michael Oloyede, and Carla Fisher.

According to the description, the film "centers on Ally, a woman who emerges from an abusive relationship hoping for a fresh start. Haunted by persistent hallucinations of her abuser, she begins to receive mysterious messages that suggest her tormenter may still be lurking in the distance. As the cryptic messages escalate and the ground beneath her starts to crumble, Ally discovers that the answers she seeks may lie closer to home than she could have ever imagined."

The movie is executive produced by Roderick McClure, Joshua Ferrell, Hairston, and Bean.

Taye Diggs is known for his roles in the Broadway musicals Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the TV series Private Practice (2007-2013), Murder in the First (2014-2016), and All American (2018-), and the films How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998), Brown Sugar (2002), and The Best Man (1999) and its sequel, The Best Man Holiday (2013). He is currently voicing King Triton in the new Disney Junior series Ariel, based on The Little Mermaid.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas