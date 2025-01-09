Talea Ensemble to Celebrate Boulez Centennial With DIALOGUES & NOTATIONS: BOULEZ AT 100

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In its first concert of the new year, Talea Ensemble will celebrate the 100th birthday of French composer Pierre Boulez with Dialogues & Notations: Boulez at 100 on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Luke & St. Matthew.

The program features two works by Boulez: 12 Notations and Dialogue de l'ombre double together with works by Alyssa Regent, a Guadeloupean composer and artist working within acoustic and electroacoustic mediums; Maryanne Amacher, the American experimental composer and installation artist famed for utilizing auditory distortion products; John Cage, a kindred musical colleague to Boulez despite artistic differences of opinion; and sculptor and multimedia artist, Carol Szymanski.

Talea Ensemble's Executive Director Adrian Morejon said, "Looking back at Pierre Boulez's time in New York and his monumental impact on our field, this program explores both his personal relationships and electroacoustic music from then and now. Considering this program's unique use of space, we're thrilled to call the Church of St. Luke and St. Matthew our new performance home, and this inaugural program places music in dialogue with the space it's in."

Talea is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Talea Ensemble's 2024-25 season projects are supported in part by the Alice M. Ditson Fund, Amphion Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung, and generous donors like you. Talea's season is also made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Concert Information

Dialogues & Notations: Boulez at 100

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Church of St. Luke & St. Matthew | 520 Clinton Ave | Brooklyn, NY 11238

Tickets: $20, $10 for students/seniors



Program:

Pierre Boulez - 12 Notations

for solo piano

Alyssa Regent - Fortis Meam

for cello and electronics

Maryanne Amacher - Adjacencies

for 2 percussionists, from Audjoins, a Suite for Audjoined rooms

John Cage - Ryoanji

for oboe and percussion

Carol Szymanski - Baudelaire (the fall: recirculation, Movement 1)

for trumpet and electronics

Pierre Boulez - Dialogue de l'ombre double

for bassoon and electronics