Tails of Broadway: Jill Paice Shows Off Her Playful Pups, Lolly and Penny!

After a long week of treading the boards, what better way for performers to unwind than with the affection of a furry friend? In BroadwayWorld's Tails of Broadway, photographer Jessica Fallon Gordon is capturing priceless moments between Broadway's brightest stars and their pets.

In this edition, meet Jill Paice's pups, Lolly and Penny!

Pets' names: Lolly and Penny

Origin of names: "Lolly" came from living in the UK and hearing kids ask for a lolly, which we call a lollipop here. Penny is named after Ginger Rogers' character in "Swing Time."

Breeds: Yorkie and a Jack Russell Something (that's how we describe it anyway)

How long have you owned: I've had Lolly for 10 years now. We adopted Penny 3 years ago.

Adoption story: Lolly belonged to producer Kelly Gonda. Lolly, originally named Scooter, was her dog's puppy. Lolly's dad belongs to Kenny Ortega and appeared in the movie of "High School Musical." We like to think theater is in Lolly's blood!

Penny was found wandering in the woods in West Virginia and turned over to a kill shelter. See Spot Rescued, a great rescue organization in New Jersey, pulled her from the shelter and brought her up here. We spotted her on their instagram account. I will never forget the first time I laid eyes on this dog. She is the sweetest, most gentle creature. We've had to work very hard with her to overcome her separation anxiety. She now takes a little medicine to help ease her worries.

Favorite thing to do with your pet: Car rides, wrestling matches, and naps.

The naughtiest thing your pet has done: Lolly approached a skunk. Results predictable. Penny has a love of anything leather. We've said goodbye to two purses, two belts, two hats, a bookbag, and a few pairs of shoes.

What would your pet's catch-phrase be: Lolly: "I like it if it's my idea." Penny: "Does eating treats count as exercise?"

Fun Facts: Lolly is curious and likes to watch what you're doing. We learned last year that Penny is losing her sight. There's nothing we can do to reverse it. She is still a great napper, particularly if you aren't feeling well. She curls up against you and keeps you warm.



