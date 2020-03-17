Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Tag Us In Your Entries For Our #BwayWorldFanArt Challenge!
Participate in our fan art challenge! Each week during the Broadway shutdown, draw something to fit the theme, tag it #BwayWorldFanArt, and we might repost it! First theme: favorite costume!
This week's theme is: Favorite Costume!
We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
