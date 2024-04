TSQ LIVE Reveals Lineup of Performances and Events in Times Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Every summer, TSQ LIVE invites hundreds of artists, performers and cultural producers to share their work in a lineup of events in Times Square. This year’s lineup will include over 80 free, open-air events across two stages, from DJ sets and live concerts to dance workshops and art activities.

All events are free, open to the public, and for all ages. Check out the full lineup below!

Learn more at https://www.timessquarenyc.org/tsqlive

TSQ LIVE Lineup 2024

Tuesday, May 7, 5pm: DJ Sets with New York Modular Society | Tim Cox, Subjectivize, Soon Come, Jesse Juno (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, May 8, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY and Art with Street Lab (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, May 9, 5pm: Dance with Ailey Extension | Afro’Dance with Judith McCarty (Broadway & 46th St) — REGISTER NOW

Friday, May 10, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays | Des Rocs (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, May 14, 5pm: DJ Sets with Matinée Social Club (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, May 15, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY and Art with Street Lab (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, May 16, 5pm: Dance with Ailey Extension | West African Dance with Maguette Camara (Broadway & 46th St) — REGISTER NOW

Friday, May 17, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, May 21, 5pm: DJ Sets with Project 91 x Analog Agency (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, May 22, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY and Art with Street Lab (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, May 23, 5pm: Dance with Ailey Extension | NY Style Mambo with Katherine Jimenez (Broadway & 46th St) — REGISTER NOW

Tuesday, May 28, 5pm: DJ Sets with FEMME HOUSE (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, May 29, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY and Art with Street Lab (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, May 30, 5pm: Dance with Ailey Extension | Samba with Quenia Ribeiro (Broadway & 46th St) — REGISTER NOW

Friday, May 31, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, June 4, 5pm: DJ Sets with Soul Summit (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, June 5, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY and Art with Street Lab (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, June 6, 5pm: Live Music with Carnegie Hall Citywide | Ensemble Connect (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, June 7, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays | JORDY (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, June 11, 5pm: Live Music with Haiti Cultural Exchange (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, June 12, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY and Art with Street Lab (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, June 13, 5pm: Live Music with Carnegie Hall Citywide | Natalie Tenenbaum (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, June 14, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays | Molly Grace (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, June 18, 5pm: DJ Sets with Elsewhere (Broadway & 46th St)

[Rest of the week off due to Solstice in Times Square]

Tuesday, June 25, 5pm: DJ Sets with FEMME HOUSE (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, June 26, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY and Art with Street Lab (Broadway & 43rd St)

[Rest of the week off due to Pride in Times Square]

Tuesday, July 2, 5pm: DJ Sets (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, July 3, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Tuesday, July 9, 5pm: DJ Sets (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, July 10, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, July 11, 5pm: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Ivan Llanes & Friends (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, July 12, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, July 16, 5pm: DJ Sets with Soul Summit (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, July 17, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, July 18, 5pm: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Hiruy Tirfe Quartet (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, July 19, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays | Marcin (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, July 23, 5pm: DJ Sets with Elsewhere (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, July 24, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Tuesday, July 30, 5pm: DJ Sets with FEMME HOUSE (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, July 31, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Friday, August 2, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays | Greg Bank$ (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, August 6, 5pm: DJ Sets (Broadway & 46th St)

Thursday, August 8, 5pm: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Annette A. Aguilar & String Beans (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, August 9, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, August 13, 5pm: DJ Sets with Soul Summit (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, August 14, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, August 15, 5pm: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Akiko Tsuruga Organ Quartet (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, August 16, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays | Third Reprise (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, August 20, 5pm: DJ Sets with Elsewhere (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, August 21, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, August 22, 5pm: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Roxy Coss (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, August 23, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, August 27, 5pm: DJ Sets with FEMME HOUSE (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, August 28, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, August 29, 5pm: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Jesus Ricardo Quintet (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, August 30, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, September 3, 5pm: DJ Sets (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, September 4, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, September 5, 5pm: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | C. Anthony Bryant (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, September 6, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, September 11, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, September 12, 5pm: Live Music | The Headhunters (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, September 13, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, September 17, 5pm: DJ Sets (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, September 18, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, September 19, 5pm: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Josh Evans Big Band (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, September 20, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

Tuesday, September 24, 5pm: DJ Sets with FEMME HOUSE (Broadway & 46th St)

Wednesday, September 25, 5pm: Live Music with MTA MUNY (Broadway & 43rd St)

Thursday, September 26, 5pm: Live Music | Sungazer (Broadway & 46th St)

Friday, September 27, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

