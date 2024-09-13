TOSOS Hosts 50th Anniversary GAYLA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TOSOS, New York City’s oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company has announced its 50th Anniversary GAYLA, a multimedia salute to the company's contributions at the intersection of LGBTQIA+ history, theatre history and New York City history. The annual event will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Red Eye NY,355 West 41st Street (just East of Ninth Avenue) in New York City.

Join TOSOS for an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, performances, and a gay old time. Featuring live performances from drag comedian and singer Pissi Myles, the cast members of TOSOS’s upcoming production of Doric Wilson's Street Theater, and appearances by New York City community leaders. TOSOS Honors Awards will be presented to Artistic Director Mark Finley and Managing Director Barry Childs. Speakers will include Chanel Lopez (she/her), Deputy Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs, the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul. Chanel is the first trans woman of color Afro-Latina to be appointed by the Governor to this position.

Tickets are $200, which includes an open bar. Tickets can be purchased at https://tososnyc.squarespace.com/50th-gala. For those unable to attend, sponsor tickets can be purchased, which will be offered to key members of the LGBTQIA+ community who may otherwise be unable to attend.

"The Gayla is such a highlight for us every year. As we come together with old friends and make new friends, we get to celebrate what we’ve done and share our excitement about what we’re about to do," shared Finley. "This year is particularly exciting, because we’re commemorating Doric Wilson’s founding of the company and marking the occasion with a brand new production of his play Street Theater, which was the first play we produced together. So proud to be in such fine company!"

TOSOS launched its ground-breaking 50th Anniversary Season with sold out performances of the world premiere of Chris Weikel’s Pride House,directed by Igor Goldin (Yank!, With Glee). Their annual Pride Party was held in May. A reimagination of Doric Wilson’s Street Theater will be the company’s second full production in October, in addition to TOSOS’s Chesley/Chambers free Play Reading Series currently underway.