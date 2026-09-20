TITANÍQUE Plays Final Broadway Performance

Today, September 20, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to Titaníque, which concludes its run at the St. James Theatre, following 20 previews and 185 regular performances. The theatre will soon be home to Dolly: A True Original Musical, which begins performances on December 7, 2026. It's not uncommon for shows to close at this time of year. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

Titanique was nominated for four Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Marla Mindelle), Best Book of a Musical (Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli), and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Layton Williams).

The cast of Titanique stars Olivier & Lortel Award winning co-creator Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams as The Iceberg, making his Broadway debut after winning the 2025 Olivier Award for his turn as The Iceberg in London. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop), and Terrence Williams Jr. complete the cast as understudies.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses a kooky krazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. The production is directed by co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors).

Alongside Tye Blue and Ellenore Scott, the musical’s creative team includes Music Supervisor, Arranger, and Orchestrator Nicholas James Connell; Scenic Designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Lucille Lortel Award-winning Costume Designer Alejo Vietti; Lighting Designer Paige Seber; Sound Designer Lawrence Schober; Drama Desk Award-winning Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe; and Music Director Geoffrey Ko. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

Producing the musical alongside Eva Price are Diamond Dog Entertainment, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Joey Fatone, J.C. Chasez, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue, OD Company, OD Universe & Co., MEP, James L. Nederlander, Tristan Schukraft, Joe Mulvihill, Patty Baker, James Berwind, Broadway MDs, Crossroads Live, Ken Davenport, Hungryman Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Perakos-Fellman Adventures, Rogers & Spiro, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, Showtown Productions & Matthew Sycle, Tom Tuft, Boucher & Grant, Melissa Haizlip, IPN, Jelmoni & Lazar, Lauren Kennedy Brady, Willette Klausner, Manhead Merch, Griffin Schultz, Donald Smith, FGSW Productions, Iris Smith, and NSST Entertainment.

Titanique has charted a route to Broadway that is rarer than a blue diamond from Jared’s: a former Fiyero, Sister Mary Robert, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer walked into a bar in Los Angeles, stirred up a musical fever dream over martinis, and never let go. Several readings later, the musical made its bow Off-Broadway in summer 2022 at The Asylum Theatre (also lovingly known as “the basement of a Gristedes"). After multiple sold-out extensions, and a move to a bigger boat at the above-ground Daryl Roth Theatre, Titanique became the most decorated Off-Broadway musical of its season – winning seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle. Concurrent with the Off-Broadway Production’s three-year run, international productions opened in London’s West End, Sydney, Toronto, Montréal, Chicago, Paris, and São Paulo — each adding to the show’s global acclaim and momentum. In 2025, Titanique won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy, joining the ranks of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Michael Frayn’s Noises Off.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 41 Days 16 Hrs 58 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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