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Video: The Cast of TITANIQUE on Broadway Sings Celine Dion's 'Taking Chances'

Titanique is nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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Watch the cast of Titanique on Broadway sing Celine Dion's 'Taking Chances'. The Tony-nominated musical is led by Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion, and more.

Titanique is nomination for four Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Marla Mindelle), Best Book of a Musical (Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli), and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Layton Williams). 

The full cast of Titanique features Olivier & Lortel Award-winning co-creator Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams as The Iceberg.



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