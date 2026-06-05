Video: The Cast of TITANIQUE on Broadway Sings Celine Dion's 'Taking Chances'
Titanique is nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Watch the cast of Titanique on Broadway sing Celine Dion's 'Taking Chances'. The Tony-nominated musical is led by Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion, and more.
Titanique is nomination for four Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Marla Mindelle), Best Book of a Musical (Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli), and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Layton Williams).
The full cast of Titanique features Olivier & Lortel Award-winning co-creator Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams as The Iceberg.
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