TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Open in Spain This October

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the twelve-time Tony nominated musical TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, will reopen at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, October 8, 2021, but that's not all! Just a week earlier, the musical will arrive in Madrid. Tina will play the Teatro Coliseum starting October 1.

Casting for the Spanish production has not yet been announced.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

Tina Turner is a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner, but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

Directed by Tony nominee Phyllida Lloyd and written by Tony nominees Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Tony nominee Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Tony nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates and casting by Telsey + Company.