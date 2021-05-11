Breaking: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Reopen on Broadway in October

It has been announced that Best Musical Tony Award nominee TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will reopen at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Full casting will be announced shortly.

The show's subject, Tina Turner, said of the news, "I am thrilled that our musical will be reopening on Broadway. I remember with such warmth and appreciation the extraordinary welcome I received at our Opening Night. It felt like a homecoming. I know the role my story serves; I hope the retelling of it is inspirational, a reminder of our capacity for resilience and a celebration of our ability to overcome adversity together."

Producer Tali Pelman adds, "We are overjoyed at the prospect of opening the doors of the Lunt-Fontanne Theater once more. But to reopen does not mean to return, to resume, to revert. The purpose of theatre is to bring people together through story-telling. It has been a year of unfathomable challenges and hardship in America and on Broadway, especially for our BIPOC community. TINA is the essential story for our times, and we are proud to live up to its message with action, as a new chapter commences of a better and more united, diverse, equitable and inclusive Broadway."

Book writer, Katori Hall says of the reopening, "I always knew that the curtain would rise again on the story of Tina Turner. This titan, this ground-breaker, this icon has been a beacon for those of us who are artists and those of us who are survivors. It is fitting that during this moment of reckoning and re-shaping our world and industry, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will re-open by affirming the voice of a black woman who never gave up. In these continued challenging times, may the story of her fall and triumph light a fire in our feet, in our hearts, and in our imaginations. These are the types of stories I want to see as we re-imagine and demand a more inclusive and equitable Broadway."

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Fall 2021.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores.

Tina Turner is a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner, but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

Directed by Tony nominee Phyllida Lloyd and written by Tony nominees Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Tony nominee Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Tony nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates and casting by Telsey + Company.

