THEATER CAMP Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available on Vinyl

Today, Immersive/ Interscope Records has released a vinyl version of the soundtrack to Searchlight Pictures' Theater Camp, the original comedy starring Noah Galvin (Booksmart), Molly Gordon (Shiva Baby, Booksmart), GRAMMY, Tony Award and Emmy winner Ben Platt (Parade, Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect), Jimmy Tatro ("American Vandal"), Patti Harrison (Together Together), and Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear"). Theater Camp is a touching and witty modern spin on the summer-camp chronicle with songs that highlight its cast's immense vocal talents. The movie opened in theaters on July 14 with the biggest per screen average for the studio since Jojo Rabbit (2019) and is currently nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards. Available in opaque evergreen colored vinyl, the soundtrack for Theater Camp is now available at the Interscope Store.

With songs like the absurd but heartfelt anthem "Camp Isn't Home," the soundtrack to Theater Camp includes the complete versions of all the numbers featured in the camp's climactic production of Joan Still. The music pays homage to great Broadway scores while also serving up memorable one-liners and showcasing the entire cast's real vocal mettle. Theater Camp's songs were written by Platt, Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, and Emmy nominee Mark Sonnenblick (Spirited, Lyle Lyle Crocodile), while Sonnenblick produced the album with GRAMMY, Tony and Emmy winner Bill Sherman (Hamilton, Tick Tick Boom) and GRAMMY nominee Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors). Listen to "Camp Isn't Home" here.

This morning Ben Platt and Molly Gordon sat down with the Today Show to chat about creating the music for Theater Camp. Watch the interview here.

Lieberman and Gordon directed the feature from PICTURESTART, Topic Studios, and Gloria Sanchez Productions. Written by Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman and Platt, based on their short film, Theater Camp follows Amos and Rebecca-Diane - lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat. Producers are Erik Feig, p.g.a., Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, p.g.a., Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Jessica Elbaum, p.g.a., Will Ferrell, Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, and Platt.

Theater Camp premiered at Sundance, where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble, before its critically lauded wide release this summer. IndieWire said it's "a crowdpleaser for the misfit in all of us." The Los Angeles Times called it a "pitch-perfect mockumentary-you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll be shocked and delighted" while also singling out "Camp Isn't Home" as "one of the most memorable movie songs this year." Theater Camp was also a 2023 SXSW Official Selection in the Narrative Feature section.

Led by Galvin, Gordin, Platt, and Tatro, the cast is rounded out by Nathan Lee Graham, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris. For photos, videos, and more press information on Theater Camp, visit Searchlight Pictures' press site.

Theater Camp: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl track Listing

1. Troy's Intro - Jimmy Tatro

2. Joan, Still Theme - Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, Jack Sobolewski, Kyndra Sanchez, Luke Islam, Madisen Lora, Quinn Titcomb

3. Narrator's Prologue - Jack Sobolewski

4. Women Cannot Read - Donovan Colan, Bailee Bonick, Alexander Bello, Jack Sobolewski, Kyndra Sanchez, Luke Islam, Madisen Lora, Quinn Titcomb

5. The Wall Street Noise - Noah Galvin, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, Jack Sobolewski, Kyndra Sanchez, Luke Islam, Madisen Lora, Quinn Titcomb, Alexander Bello

6. Joan's Lament - Noah Galvin

7. No Tomorrow - Noah Galvin, Alexander Bello, Donovan Colan, Bailee Bonick, Jack Sobolewski, Kyndra Sanchez, Luke Islam, Madisen Lora, Quinn Titcomb

8. Son Salutation - Noah Galvin, Kyndra Sanchez

9. Narrator's Epilogue - Jack Sobolewski

10. Camp Isn't Home - Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, Jack Sobolewski, Kyndra Sanchez, Luke Islam, Madisen Lora, Quinn Titcomb

11. Bonus Track: Show Announcements - Ben Platt, Molly Gordon

12. Bonus Track: "Peters, Foster, Streisand, Lupone" - Alexander Bello, Luke Islam

13. Bonus Track: Auditions - Bailee Bonick, Molly Gordon, Nathan Lee Graham, Jonathan Lengel, Ben Platt, Owen Thiele, Quinn Titcomb

14. Bonus Track: "Bye Class" - Molly Gordon