THE ZOMBIE WEDDING to Host Halloween Costume Ball and Screening at The Cutting Room

The event will be held on Thursday, October 31st at 8pm.
After an SRO premiere at NYC's The Cutting Room on September 13, THE ZOMBIE WEDDING movie will return on Halloween night with a costume-ball and a screening on Thursday, October 31 at 8:00 PM (doors open at 7:00 PM).
THE ZOMBIE WEDDING, currently available on Apple+; Amazon; and other top-rated platforms, has generated positive reviews and stories on the Micah Khan-directed film.
Adds writer Greg D'Alesandro, “The reception has been terrific and exactly what we had hoped for. What started out as a interactive-play has transitioned successfully into a film.”
Static Multi Media: “If you're looking for something to liven up your fall movie lineup, The Zombie Wedding might just be the bizarrely charming zom-com you didn't know you needed. Mark your calendars for September 13th—this is one wedding you won't want to miss.”
Love Horror: “Adapted from an interactive play of the same name, The Zombie Wedding promises a mix of satire and slapstick horror, with the walking dead adding a unique twist to the concept of “till death do us part.” However, it's not just the ghoulish groom causing trouble; the wedding's real challenges come from the living, particularly the judgmental humans whose prejudices against the undead put a strain on the special day. Chaos truly ensues when the zombies at the event start feeling hungry—hungry for brains, that is.”
Advance ticket prices will be $20.00 and $25.00 at door.
The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd Street, NYC
