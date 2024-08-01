THE WIZ Performances Resume Tonight Following Technical Issue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has confirmed that yesterday evening's performance of The Wiz was canceled early in Act 1 due to "a technical issue early in the performance." A show spokesperson confirmed that performances will resume tonight, August 1.

The Wiz officlally opened on Broadway on April 17, 2024. It will conclude its limited engagement on August 18, 2024. Following its Broadway run on August 18, The Wiz will ease on down the road once again for a second leg North American Tour beginning in February 2025.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

The Broadway cast features Nichelle Lewis as ‘Dorothy,’ Alan Mingo, Jr. as ‘The Wiz,’ Deborah Cox as ‘Glinda’ and Melody A. Betts as ‘Aunt Em’ and ‘Evillene,’ Kyle Ramar Freeman as ‘Lion,’ Phillip Johnson Richardson as ‘Tinman,’ Avery Wilson as ‘Scarecrow.’ THE WIZ ensemble includes Lauryn Adams, Shayla Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith Franklin, Michael Samarie George, Nadja Hayes, Treston J. Henderson, Destini Hendricks, Collin Heyward, Olivia Jackson, Christina Jones, Polanco Jones, Jr., Kolby Kindle, Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Anthony Murphy, Dustin Praylow, Allysa Shorte, Avilon Trust Tate, Keenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.