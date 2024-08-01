News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE WIZ Performances Resume Tonight Following Technical Issue

The Wiz is running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Aug. 01, 2024
The Wiz Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $82
Cast
Photos
Videos
THE WIZ Performances Resume Tonight Following Technical Issue Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that yesterday evening's performance of The Wiz was canceled early in Act 1 due to "a technical issue early in the performance." A show spokesperson confirmed that performances will resume tonight, August 1.

LATEST NEWS

Submit to Virtual Open Call for Untitled Movie Musical
Jeremy O. Harris Co-Wrote New Film PURSUIT OF TOUCH
THE WIZ Performances Resume Tonight Following Technical Issue
Ariana DeBose & More Join Cast of Shakespeare Film LEAR REX

The Wiz officlally opened on Broadway on April 17, 2024. It will conclude its limited engagement on August 18, 2024. Following its Broadway run on August 18, The Wiz will ease on down the road once again for a second leg North American Tour beginning in February 2025.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

The Broadway cast features Nichelle Lewis as ‘Dorothy,’ Alan Mingo, Jr. as ‘The Wiz,’ Deborah Cox as ‘Glinda’ and Melody A. Betts as ‘Aunt Em’ and ‘Evillene,’ Kyle Ramar Freeman as ‘Lion,’ Phillip Johnson Richardson as ‘Tinman,’ Avery Wilson as ‘Scarecrow.’ THE WIZ ensemble includes Lauryn Adams, Shayla Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith FranklinMichael Samarie George, Nadja Hayes, Treston J. Henderson, Destini Hendricks, Collin HeywardOlivia JacksonChristina JonesPolanco Jones, Jr.,  Kolby KindleMariah LyttleKareem MarshAnthony MurphyDustin PraylowAllysa ShorteAvilon Trust TateKeenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Wiz Logo Socks The Wiz Logo Socks
Buy a The Wiz Unisex Home V-Neck The Wiz Unisex Home V-Neck
Buy a The Wiz Unisex Ease On Vneck The Wiz Unisex Ease On Vneck
Buy a The Wiz Belong Socks The Wiz Belong Socks

Videos