THE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler Opens Tomorrow At Roundabout's Laura Pels Theater

Feb. 15, 2023  

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the opening of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein.

The cast includes Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."

The Wanderers is now in preview performances and opens tomorrow Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The Wanderers marks Katie Holmes' Roundabout Theatre Company debut. She made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Becky Ann Baker. Most recently she appeared on Broadway in Dead Accounts by Theresa Rebeck, opposite Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Greer, Josh Hamilton and Jayne Houdyshell.

Continuing in its commitment to the development and production of new works by significant writers and artists, Roundabout is thrilled to welcome the return of playwright Anna Ziegler, who returns to the Laura Pels Theatre following the 2017 New York premiere of her play, The Last Match, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

Orthodox Jews Esther (Freyer) and Schmuli (Klasko) are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe (Thomas) is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future...until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to Sophie (Cooper) to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. From playwright Anna Ziegler (The Last Match) comes the New York premiere of a play that ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?

The creative team for The Wanderers includes: Marion Williams (Sets), David Israel Reynoso (Costumes), Kenneth Posner (Lighting), Jane Shaw (Sound & Original Music), and Tommy Kurzman (Hair & Wigs).

Tickets for The Wanderers ($79-$114) are currently available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, or in person at a Roundabout box office.

The Wanderers plays Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30PM with Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.



