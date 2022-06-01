THE MUSIC MAN Announces Special Performance to Benefit Entertainment Community Fund

Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) announced that the celebrated Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man is adding a Special Performance on the evening of Sunday, August 28 at 8 pm ET to benefit the Fund at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Tickets for this special benefit performance will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, June 3 via EntertainmentCommunity.org/MusicMan. One day prior, on Thursday, June 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET, Entertainment Community Fund members at the $500 membership level and above will have exclusive pre-sale access to be able to purchase tickets. Show-only tickets range from $99-$279; $500 mid-Premium and $1,000 Premium tickets include an invitation to a private pre-show reception.

Entertainment Community Fund President and CEO, Joseph Benincasa, said "We can't wait for this summer's Special Performance of The Music Man-the first to be announced for the Entertainment Community Fund under our new name. Thank you to everyone donating their time and talents to support our essential programs and services."

Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

The Music Man also stars Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn. Joining the cast are Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Lance Roberts as Constable Locke, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing rounding out the Ensemble.

The Music Man creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (Hair, Wigs, & Makeup Design), Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements), and Patrick Vaccariello (Musical Director).

Ms. Mullen is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

The Music Man is produced by Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kate Horton and Fictionhouse.

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND

Supporting a life in the arts

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resilience and be a safety net for those who shape our country's cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.

Entertainment Community Fund Special Performances have been thrilling audiences for more than 80 years with an electric energy unlike any other night of theater! What makes a Special Performance so "special"? Broadway companies in New York and on the road generously give their time and talent by adding a performance to already rigorous schedules to benefit the Entertainment Community Fund.