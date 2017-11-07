THE MAD ONES Cancels First Preview Off-Broadway; Ben Fankhauser on Vocal Rest

59E59 Theaters announces that Ben Fankhauser will be out of The Mad Ones this week on doctor-imposed vocal rest. Jay Armstrong Johnson will play the role of Adam in his absence.

The first preview of The Mad Ones scheduled for tonight (Tuesday, November 7) has been canceled to work in Mr. Johnson. All ticket holders will be refunded in full. Patrons may rebook for another performance by calling Ticket Central at 212-279-4200 or visiting www.59e59.org.

Produced by Prospect Theater Company, The Mad Ones is by Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk and directed by Stephen Brackett with choreography by Alexandra Beller. The Music Director is Paul Staroba. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison).

Also in the cast are Krystina Alabado, Leah Hocking, and Emma Hunton.

Mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved...Samantha Brown balances on the edge of her future, car keys in hand. As she sits in the driver's seat, she faces a choice: will she follow in her mother's footsteps, or take the dare of her impetuous best friend and chart a new path? This contemporary and compelling score from one of NYC's most exciting new songwriting teams immerses audiences in the complex inner life of a young woman on the brink of change. When every choice feels like life and death, how do you turn the key?

Related Articles