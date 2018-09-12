THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Will Make its New York Premiere Next Year

According to The New York Times, The Lehman Trilogy, the play about the Lehman brothers, will arrive next year in New York. The show is currently running in the West End at the National Theatre through October 20.

"The Lehman Trilogy," written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, will run from March 22 to April 20, 2019, at the Park Avenue Armory in the Wade Thompson Drill Hall.

Sam Mendes will continue as director.

Read more at The New York Times.

Check out photos from the National Theatre's production here and read BroadwayWorld's review of the play here.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world, he is soon joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. 163 years later the firm they establish, Lehman Brothers, spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy and triggers the largest financial crisis in history. Stefano Massini's vast and poetic play unfolds over three parts in a single evening.

The world premiere of Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015. It turned out to be Artistic Director Luca Ronconi's final production before his death. A long-term admirer of Ronconi's, Sam Mendes was inspired to begin planning an English adaptation for Neal Street Productions. From a literal English translation by Mirella Cheeseman, Ben Power was commissioned to create a new version of this epic play, which charts the extraordinary story of a family and a company that changed the world.

Related Articles