THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Looking for New Home to Arrive on Broadway in 2021

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Lehman Trilogy, which was previously set to play a limited, 16-week engagement this spring, is still hoping to arrive on Broadway in 2021, though perhaps at a different theatre. The London hit, which just began previews at the Nederlander Theatre before the Broadway shutdown, will need to find a new home due to a scheduling conflict. Producer Scott Rudin revealed that the company 'remains eager' to bring the play to New York.

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy was set to star its original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

This news comes after confirmation that The Music Man and Flying Over Sunset have officially postponed their Broadway runs until spring 2021.

