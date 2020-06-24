THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Looking for New Home to Arrive on Broadway in 2021
According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Lehman Trilogy, which was previously set to play a limited, 16-week engagement this spring, is still hoping to arrive on Broadway in 2021, though perhaps at a different theatre. The London hit, which just began previews at the Nederlander Theatre before the Broadway shutdown, will need to find a new home due to a scheduling conflict. Producer Scott Rudin revealed that the company 'remains eager' to bring the play to New York.
Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy was set to star its original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles.
Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.
This news comes after confirmation that The Music Man and Flying Over Sunset have officially postponed their Broadway runs until spring 2021.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)