THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

The new season will premiere on October 16, after filming its first episodes during the week of October 10.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

The Kelly Clarkson Show is officially making its New York City debut!

Variety reports that Clarkson's hit daytime talk show will begin filming in Studio 6A in 30 Rock, which has previously been home to David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live, the TODAY Show, and more. 

The new season will premiere on October 16, after filming its first episodes during the week of October 10. The show will also debut a brand-new, state-of-the-art studio, which will include a "relaxed and intimate vibe" for her 200-person live audience and a prominent platform for her in-house band.

The show's move from LA to NYC will also give Broadway shows the opportunity to perform on the talk show. With the SAG-AFTRA strike still potentially occurring during the show's premiere, there would be plenty of possibilities for Broadway to take the stage.

Clarkson has also revealed that Broadway is one of the "main reasons" why she is moving to New York. Earlier this year, she announced that she has been working on a musical but has not given any details on what the show could be.

No stranger to musicals, Clarkson has performed a few showtunes on her talk show, including "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress and "Losing My Mind" from Follies. Her hit single "Since U Been Gone" can currently be heard on Broadway in & Juliet. Watch her perform the song with the show's Tony-nominated star Lorna Courtney here.

During her one-hour daytime talk show, multi-talented, Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson uses her gift of connection to bring viewers something new: a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition.

In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music! It’s like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.

Photo by: NBCUniversal



