Kelly Clarkson Says Broadway Is One of the 'Main Reasons' She's Moving to New York City

Kelly Clarkson has revealed more details on her possible Broadway debut!

Last month, Clarkson revealed that she was writing something for Broadway. During an interview on the TODAY Show this morning, Clarkson revealed that Broadway is one of the "main reasons" she moved from Los Angeles to New York City.

"I've been writing a show but it was more, I could be in it, but it was more of like a behind the scenes kind of thing ... I've been doing that for like a year and a half now but like, I'm interested in that. I think I would like my kids to get established here, me to get establlised here. But I love Broadway and that's one of the main reasons why I did move here," Clarkson said to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Last fall, it was announced that Clarkson will be moving her NBC daytime talk show to New York City for its upcoming season. The move could potentially open up the opportunity for Clarkson to pursue her Broadway dreams, while also allowing Broadway productions to perform on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

No stranger to musicals, Clarkson has performed a few showtunes on her talk show, including "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress and "Losing My Mind" from Follies. Her hit single "Since U Been Gone" can currently be heard on Broadway in & Juliet. Watch her perform the song with the show's Tony-nominated star Lorna Courtney here.

Clarkson's new album, "Chemistry," will be released on June 23. Listen to the latest single here. Check out how you can see her in Las Vegas here.

Watch Kelly Clarkson discuss the Broadway show she is writing here:

Photo credit: PictureGroup for FOX