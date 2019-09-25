THE INHERITANCE On Broadway Announces Rush Ticket Policy

Click Here for More Articles on The Inheritance

The acclaimed play, The Inheritance, begins previews at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theater on Friday, September 27, 2019 and will officially open on Sunday, November 17, 2019. This afternoon, the production announced its rush ticket policy.

A limited number of rush tickets are available for purchase in-person for $40 at the Ethel Barrymore Theater box office beginning at 10am for that day's performance only. Maximum two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Rush seating locations will be determined at the discretion of the box office.

The Broadway cast of Matthew Lopez' epic two-part play features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller are reprising their roles from the acclaimed London production. Mr. Soller won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play.

It begins with a gathering of young, gay New Yorkers. Each has a story aching to come out...

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez' highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

THE INHERITANCE is a life-affirming journey of tears and laughter, through conflicts and connections, heartbreak and hope. A new play, generations in the making.

The creative team for The Inheritance includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and music by Paul Englishby. General Management is by RCI Theatricals. Casting by Jordan Thaler, CSA & Heidi Griffiths, CSA, Julia Horan CDG.

THE INHERITANCE had its world premiere at London's Young Vic Theatre from March 2 through May 19, 2018. The acclaimed production transferred to the West End, where it played a limited engagement September 21, 2018 through January 19, 2019.

For more information, please visit TheInheritancePlay.com.





