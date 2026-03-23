THE GREAT GATSBY to Host Sing Along in Celebration of Second Anniversary on Broadway

In celebration of its second anniversary on Broadway, The Great Gatsby will host a special sing-along performance on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00PM. During select fan favorite numbers, audience members can sing along with the cast.



Audience members will be invited to sing along to the following songs: “Roaring On”, “New Money”, “My Green Light”, “Shady”, “Better Hold Tight”, “La Dee Dah”, and “Finale: Roaring On”. Lyric sheets will be provided and the song list is subject to change.

The Great Gatsby on Broadway currently stars Tony Award-Nominee Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan and beginning on March 30th she will be joined by Broadway leading man Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby. Also joining the cast are television and stage star Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway and Broadway favorite John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan. Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim complete the principal cast.