Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards

Prospect Musicals held its Gala & Muse Awards on Monday, May at The Edison Ballroom. See photos from the evening below.

Co-hosted by Brandon Contreras (Operation Mincemeat) and Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!), the evening included cocktails, dinner, and performances honoring this year’s Muse Award recipients: Tony Award-winning actor and producer LaChanze; Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport; Tony Award-winning actor Lindsay Mendez and Kleban Prize-winning writer Ryan Scott Oliver; and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and Tony-nominated theatrical producer Jose Antonio Vargas.

The event featured performances and appearances from a lineup of Broadway and theater artists. Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) appeared as a Muse Award presenter. Additional guest performers included Danny Kornfeld (Harmony), who reprised a number from the original Broadway production, and Nasia Thomas (The Last Five Years), who performed music from The Oscar Micheaux Project alongside jazz artist and composer Alphonso Horne (A Wonderful World).

As previously announced, additional Muse Award presenters included Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade), Steve Rosen and David Rossmer (The Other Josh Cohen), and Pearl Sun (Come From Away). Guest performers also included Dean Cestari (Mamma Mia!), Kim Onah (The Notebook), Darius de Haas (Maltby and Shire’s About Time), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), and Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love).

Established in , the Prospect Muse Award honors leaders whose contributions have inspired Prospect’s artists and the broader theater community. According to Prospect Musicals, this year’s honorees were recognized for advocating for inclusive communities, encouraging diverse storytelling, and supporting the next generation of theater-makers.

Prospect Musicals’ Gala Committee Co-Chairs were Jane Abramson and Tira Harpaz. The Gala Committee also included Liz Casasola and Jason M

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

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