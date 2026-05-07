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Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards

The event also honored Ryan Scott Oliver, and Jose Antonio Vargas at the Prosepect Musicals event.

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Prospect Musicals held its Gala & Muse Awards on Monday, May at The Edison Ballroom. See photos from the evening below.

Co-hosted by Brandon Contreras (Operation Mincemeat) and Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!), the evening included cocktails, dinner, and performances honoring this year’s Muse Award recipients: Tony Award-winning actor and producer LaChanze; Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport; Tony Award-winning actor Lindsay Mendez and Kleban Prize-winning writer Ryan Scott Oliver; and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and Tony-nominated theatrical producer Jose Antonio Vargas.

The event featured performances and appearances from a lineup of Broadway and theater artists. Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) appeared as a Muse Award presenter. Additional guest performers included Danny Kornfeld (Harmony), who reprised a number from the original Broadway production, and Nasia Thomas (The Last Five Years), who performed music from The Oscar Micheaux Project alongside jazz artist and composer Alphonso Horne (A Wonderful World).

As previously announced, additional Muse Award presenters included Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade), Steve Rosen and David Rossmer (The Other Josh Cohen), and Pearl Sun (Come From Away). Guest performers also included Dean Cestari (Mamma Mia!), Kim Onah (The Notebook), Darius de Haas (Maltby and Shire’s About Time), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), and Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love).

Established in , the Prospect Muse Award honors leaders whose contributions have inspired Prospect’s artists and the broader theater community. According to Prospect Musicals, this year’s honorees were recognized for advocating for inclusive communities, encouraging diverse storytelling, and supporting the next generation of theater-makers.

Prospect Musicals’ Gala Committee Co-Chairs were Jane Abramson and Tira Harpaz. The Gala Committee also included Liz Casasola and Jason M

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
Prospect Musicals Board

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
Emy Coligado, Diane Phelan, and Liz Casasola

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Jane Abramson and Karin Kawamoto

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Lexi Rabadi and Robert Ariza

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Stephen Schwartz and honoree Lindsay Mendez

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Pearl Sun and co-host Brandon Contreras

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Nasia Thomas

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Prospect Musicals Managing Director Missy Huber and Artistic Director Cara Reichel

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards ImageLaChanze.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="1600" />
.Marc dela Cruz and honoree LaChanze

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
d.David Rossmer, Ken Davenport, and Steve Rosen

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
c.Honoree Ken Davenport

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
b.Liz Casasola, Diane Phelan, Ann Harada, Baayork Lee, Karin Mawamoto, Pearl Sun, and Jason Ma

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards ImageLaChanze.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="1600" />
i.Honoree LaChanze

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
h.Matthew Murphy and honoree Ryan Scott Oliver

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
g.Honorees Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
f.Honoree Lindsay Mendez

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards ImageLaChanze-and-jose-antonio-vargas.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="1600" />
e.Muse Award honoreees Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, Ryan Scott Oliver, LaChanze, and Jose Antonio Vargas

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Co-host Brandon Contreras

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Alphonso Horne and Nasia Thomas

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Honoree Jose Antonio Vargas

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Honorees Ryan Scott Oliver and Lindsay Mendez

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards ImageLaChanze.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="1600" />
. Honoree LaChanze

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
b.Co-hosts Ann Harada and Brandon Contreras

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards ImageLaChanze-lindsay-mendez-jose-antonio-vargas-and-ken-davenport.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="1600" />
Muse Award honorees Ryan Scott Oliver, LaChanze, Lindsay Mendez, Jose Antonio Vargas, and Ken Davenport

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Marc delaCruz, Danny Kornfeld, Brandon Contreras, and Ann Harada

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Danny Kornfeld

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Jaygee Macapugay and Marc delaCruz

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Jason Ma

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Heidi Schreck

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Dean Cestari and Kim Onah

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.David Rossmer and Steve Rosen

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Darius de Haas

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Danny Kornfeld

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Gala toast at Prospect Musicals Muse Awards and Gala

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
Honoree Ken Davenport

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Honoree Lindsay Mendez and Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Heidi Schreck and honoree Jose Antonio Vargas

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Celia Gooding

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Co-host Brandon Contreras

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Co-host Ann Harada

Photos: LaChanze, Ken Davenport, Lindsay Mendez, and More Honored At Gala & Muse Awards Image
.Co-hosts Ann Harada and Brandon Contreras

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