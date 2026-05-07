Photos: Tony-Nominated BECKY SHAW Cast Visits Edge at Hudson Yards

The Tony-nominated cast of Becky Shaw recently visited Edge at Hudson Yards, taking in the views from New York City’s highest outdoor sky deck. Check out some photos from their visit!

The acclaimed production and its cast are in celebration mode this week after receiving two 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Alden Ehrenreich.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist and smash Off-Broadway hit, Becky Shaw is the latest comedy from Obie Award-winner Gina Gionfriddo (After Ashley, writer/producer of Law & Order).

When Suzanna (Bergl, reprising the role she created in NY) decides to set her Best Friend Max up on a blind date with her husband's mysterious co-worker, Becky Shaw, she sets into motion a series of cataclysmic events forever changing all of their lives.

Photo Credit: Edge at Hudson Yards



The Cast of BECKY SHAW

The Cast of BECKY SHAW

The Cast of BECKY SHAW

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