Tony-Winner Tonya Pinkins To Lead GETTING MARRIED Reading at The Players

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced casting for George Bernard Shaw's Getting Married, continuing its Project Shaw series.

Featuring Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (La Cage Aux Folles, The Wild Party), the cast includes Robert Cuccioli (The Baker's Wife), Dan Domingues (Public Charge), Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!), Howard McGillin(Parade), Lauren Molina (The Skivvies), Reynaldo Piniella (Thoughts of a Colored Man), James Rana (The Band's Visit), Evie Schuckman (Orlando: A New Musical), Mirirai Sithole (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Ryan Spahn (Danger and Opportunity), and Evan Zes (The Kite Runner). The evening will be directed by David Staller.

The reading is set for June 22 at 7 PM at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bernard-shaws-getting-married-tickets-1982701425336?aff=oddtdtcreator.

"Shaw's greatest gift to us as an activist playwright was his reminder to question and challenge everything", says director David Staller. "In this play written in 1906 he offers an extremely colorful group of characters the opportunity to examine all the many ways human couplings may be desired. Ultimately, he reminds us, it's nobody's business but our own how and who and when we love. We chose the first Monday of NY Pride Week to celebrate Love is Love and we're eager to share it with everyone!"

Written in 1906, Getting Married is one of George Bernard Shaw's most provocative and surprisingly modern comedies, exploring the meaning-and mechanics-of marriage. On the day of a bishop's daughter's wedding, a gathering of independent minds begins to question the assumptions underpinning marriage-who defines it, who benefits from it, and who is excluded.

As characters challenge the authority of church and state over private lives, Shaw gives voice to ideas that remain urgently relevant: gender equality, reproductive autonomy, and the right of consenting adults to shape their own relationships. From Lesbia's determination to claim motherhood on her own terms to broader debates about fairness and agency, the play becomes a spirited examination of individual liberty and collective responsibility.

With wit, humanity, and a deep commitment to social progress, Getting Married embodies Shaw's enduring belief that society must continually evolve toward greater equity-just as the arrival of the enigmatic Mrs. George disrupts the proceedings and forces every character to confront what they truly believe.

This event features general seating. For reserved seats or season discounts, please contact the Gingold office: 212.355.7823 info@gingoldgroup.org.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS

Founded in 1888 by Edwin Booth, The Players has long served as a historic hub for New York City's theatrical community. Located at 16 Gramercy Park South, the club has hosted generations of performances, readings, and cultural gatherings. Project Shaw began at The Players in 2006, and Gingold Theatrical Group is proud to continue its longstanding relationship with this landmark institution.

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