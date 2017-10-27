THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Stars- RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD's David Park

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

Want to know what hooked your favorite Broadway stars to a career in the theater? Dying to know more about their dream roles? Their Broadway crushes? Every Friday afternoon, BroadwayWorld is bringing you THE FRIDAY SIX: Q&As with the best of Broadway and beyond.

In this week's edition, we caught up with David Park, who is currently starring in RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Click here for tickets!

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

Once was the first Broadway show I ever saw. I had just moved to New York to go back to school for Musical Theater and all I remember thinking was, "I want to do this more than anything."

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

It's funny because in my daily life, I have insane amounts of energy and I love to HAM it up, but when it comes to performing, my nerves manifest in a way that I become a little timid. So I listen to music that'll gas me up and get me ready to perform.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

My Senior Showcase, where it feels like the most RIDICULOUSLY high stakes moment of your life (which it isn't), I accompanied myself on the guitar and of course within the first 3 chords of my song, a string snapped. Luckily none of the other strings went out of tune, and I coasted through.

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

I couldn't even begin to answer this question (WAY too many). I am so grateful to be pursuing an acting career, and if I get to hit some dream roles along the way that will be an incredible bonus blessing.

Who is your Broadway crush?

Is this a trick question? The answer is always Mandy Patinkin, right?

Where can people follow you online?

@davidhyunsoopark

