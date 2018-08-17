THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE Soundtrack Recording Available for Pre-Order, Release Sep. 14

Broadway Records and Yellow Sound Label today announced that The Beast in the Jungle (Original Score Recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday September 14, 2018. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

The Beast in the Jungle is the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. With an instrumental score of waltzes by four-time Tony Award winning legend John Kander, book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson and dazzling choreography that traverses the worlds of ballet and contemporary dance by five-time Tony Award winning director and choreographerSusan Stroman, this powerful and romantic tale of love and loss reunites the remarkable creative team behind The Vineyard Theatre's acclaimed The Scottsboro Boys.

The Beast In The Jungle (Original Score Recording) is produced by Michael Croiter and David Loud, and co-produced by Kumiko Yoshii, Una Jackman and Jay Alix.The Beast in the Jungle captures John Kander's score, orchestrated by Greg Anthony Rassen and Sam Davis. The award-winning design team includes scenic and costume design by Michael Curry (Frozen), lighting design by Ben Stanton (Fun Home), sound design by Peter Hylenski (Frozen), and music supervision by David Loud (The Scottsboro Boys). The production stage manager is Johnny Milani. The Beast in the Jungle was produced by Vineyard Theatre, with support from Gorgeous Entertainment, Una Jackman and Jay Alix, and additional support from Marc and Carolyn Seriff and Amy Segal.

Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to developing and producing bold new plays and musicals by both emerging and established artists. The theater is committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists and to nurturing their unique voices. For over 35 years the company has sought to produce work that challenges all of us to see ourselves and our world in new ways, and that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do.

The Vineyard has consistently premiered provocative, groundbreaking works; most recently, the world-premiere of David Cale's Harry Clarke, directed by Leigh Silverman and starring Billy Crudup, which played a sold-out extended run, won a Drama Desk, Obie, Lucille Lortel, Off Broadway Alliance and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and was released as an audio play on Audible; Jordan Harrison's The Amateurs, directed by Oliver Butler; and The Beast in the Jungle by John Kander and David Thompson, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. The Vineyard has also premiered Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's Indecent, which transferred to Broadway last season, winning two Tony Awards; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Pulitzer Prize finalist Gloria; Dot by Colman Domingo; Nicky Silver's The Lyons; Marx, Lopez and Whitty's Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q; Kander and Ebb's The Scottsboro Boys; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; Paula Vogel'sHow I Learned to Drive (1998 Pulitzer Prize); Edward Albee's Three Tall Women (1994 Pulitzer Prize); Lanie Robertson's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Tarell Alvin McCraney's Wig Out; Becky Mode's Fully Committed; Jenny Schwartz' God's Ear; Will Eno's Middletown; Michael Mayer and Peter Lerman's Brooklynite, and many more. The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Susan Stroman Directing Award recognize and support emerging artists with tailored residencies. In addition, the company's education programs serve hundreds of New York City public high school students annually, culminating in the Rebel Verses Youth Arts Festival in collaboration with Developing Artists. Vineyard Theatre has been honored with special Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille Lortel awards for its contribution to the theatre.

Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel. For more information, visit www.vineyardtheatre.org







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You