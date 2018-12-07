THE BAND'S VISIT, CAROUSEL & More Nominated for 2019 GRAMMY AWARDS

This morning, Alessia Cara, Apple Music host Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes, and Janelle Monáe kicked off the 61st GRAMMY AWARDS nominations by revealing nominees in select categories live on "CBS This Morning" and on Apple Music at 8:30 a.m. ET. Immediately following, at 8:45 a.m. ET, the Recording Academy will announce nominations across all 84 categories.

In the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album category, THE BAND'S VISIT, CAROUSEL, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, MY FAIR LADY, and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND have been nominated!

"Shallow" from A STAR IS BORN has been nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN has been nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and "This is Me" from the soundtrack was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Barbra Streisand's THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

The 61st GRAMMY Awards, Music's Biggest Night, will be broadcast live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

