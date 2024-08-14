THE AFTER PARTY Event Will Raise Funds to Save The Laurie Beechman Theatre and West Bank Cafe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Cafe will host a special one-night-only event, "The After Party," on Friday, August 16th, to benefit the fundraising efforts to save the iconic venue from closure. The open mic night, known as a haven for the theatrically inclined, returns for a singular evening of surprises, show tunes, and community spirit. The event kicks off at 9:30 PM.

Hosted by the charismatic Brandon Cutrell and featuring the incomparable Ray Fellman at the piano, "The After Party" promises an evening of unforgettable performances. For this special event, expect appearances by Cameron Mitchell Bell, Meg Doherty (Wicked), Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray), Adam Feldman (Time Out NY critic), Joe Iconis (Tony nominated composer, Be More Chill), Marcus Paul James (Ain’t Too Proud), Liz McCartney (Funny Girl, Taboo), Susie Mosher (Hairspray), Gabrielle Stravelli, and, in true "After Party" tradition, you never know which Broadway and cabaret stars might take the stage for a surprise number! During its five year run, The After Party has welcomed performances from Ariana Grande, Christine Ebersole, Sandi Patty, Eden Espinosa, Shoshana Bean, Leslie Kritzer, Liev Shrieber, and more. With both amateurs and professionals invited to the open mic, this event is sure to be a thrilling night of theater, music, and camaraderie.

According to Cutrell, “Friday nights at The After Party were magical. Stars from Broadway, television, and film would visit to belt, tell jokes, or contribute to the debauchery. Everyone was welcome and anyone could get up and sing. It was a moment in time…and this one night only revival will be quite the homecoming!”

This special event comes at a critical time for the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre. Four years ago, the community rallied to save these beloved venues during the pandemic, and now, we're calling on that same spirit of unity and support. Despite reopening, the road post-pandemic has been fraught with challenges, exacerbated by the denial of crucial grants. Without financial help, the West Bank Cafe faces closure by late August. As the West Bank's 50th anniversary approaches, efforts are being made to ensure that this iconic space, which has nurtured countless artists and served as a cultural cornerstone, not only survives but thrives. Your attendance and support at "The After Party" will help preserve this irreplaceable piece of New York City's theatrical history.

For more information and to reserve your spot at "The After Party," please visit www.WestBankCafe.com. Tickets start at $35, the show begins at 9:30 PM, and there is a $25 food/drink minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located within The West Bank Café located at 407 W 42nd St (off of 9th Ave).