THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Reveals 2023 Nationals Company

The 24 Hour Plays has revealed this year's company for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals. As previously announced, Nationals will take place in New York City July 17-24 in a new partnership with Pace University.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are a free, rigorous professional intensive for early career theater artists. Over the course of one week, a group of 51 emerging actors, directors, playwrights, composers, producers, designers and stage managers will engage in intensive workshops, industry panel discussions, and their own production of The 24 Hour Plays Off-Broadway.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are produced by Jake Beckhard and Serena Berman. "At a time of shrinking opportunities for emerging artists, Nationals are more vital to our theatrical ecosystem than ever," said Berman and Beckhard. "The 24 Hour Plays have been a home for the next generation of theater professionals for over a decade. The relationships artists build during Nationals last their entire careers - which is why we are particularly excited to be able to expand our cohort to its largest scale yet, thanks in part to our exciting new partnership with Pace University."

The Nationals 2023 company will include actors Brandon Bautista, Nicole Borbone, Destiny Brown, Eelisa Byrd, Mia Walsh Corbett, Marlina Devery, Chris Erdman, Bryan Freedman, Henry Germansky, Sam Grobmeier, Addy Guidry, Anaela Lia Hurt, Ruchir Khazanchi, Casey Landman, JeaDa Elaine Lay, Ella Leh, Megan Lomax, Chloe Lutala Mutebi, Linnea Scott, Mel Schaffer, Emmet Smith, Nicholas Turturro, Kamiah Vickers and Vanessa Vivas; directors Autumn Angelettie, Zahra Budhwani, Nina Goodheart, Mackenna Goodrich, Simon Joseph Martin and Francesca Sabel; playwrights Kallan Dana, Leo Layla Diaz, Xiaoyan Kang, Mantra Radhakrishnan, Ian Reid, Emma Schillage and composer Stephanie Carlin; producers Sofia Lorena Aguirre, Sarah Jones and Maddy Rosaler; stage managers Holly Adam, Julia Gangemi, Samantha Green, Lee Monahan, Alyeska Reimer and Violet Woundy; and designers Kat Belfer, Rachel Fiorito, Emily Fujioka, Arielle Silbert and Amelia Way.

Participants will take part in workshops and panel discussions with professionals from all corners of the industry. Previous panelists have included Will Arbery, Annie Baker, Jocelyn Bioh, Renee Blinkwolt, Michael Chernus, Claire Danes, Kristoffer Diaz, Maria Dizzia, Timothy Douglas, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, J. Holtham, Lucas Hnath, Marin Ireland, Russell G. Jones, Julia Jordan, Hansol Jung, Thomas Kail, Stephanie Klapper, Karen Kohlhaas, Warren Leight, David Lindsay-Abaire, Martyna Majok, Aasif Mandvi, Victor Malana Maog, Michael Mitnick, Lou Moreno, Bruce Norris, Denis O'Hare, Austin Pendleton, Theresa Rebeck, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Christopher Shinn, Leigh Silverman, Rachel Sussman, Liesl Tommy and many more.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals will be presented on Monday, July 24th at Theater Row - tickets available soon at Click Here.

Ryan Duncan-Ayala is a staff producer for Nationals. Michael Alifanz and Patrick Anthony Surillo are Production Managers. The 24 Hour Plays Artistic Director is Mark Armstrong and the Managing Director is Madelyn Paquette.

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Through our radically-present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions from London to Los Angeles, Dublin to Minneapolis, Finland to Mexico and more. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 1000 artists that have been viewed millions of times and are archived in the Library of Congress. Website: www.24hourplays.org. Twitter/Instagram: @24hourplays

Pace Performing Arts is a cutting-edge performing arts school that nurtures courageous artistic innovation and develops the future leaders and changemakers in the profession. Pace Performing Arts students and recent alumni have appeared on Broadway and behind the scenes in: & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, A Strange Loop, Almost Famous, Hadestown, Hamilton, Kimberly Akimbo, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge, Ohio State Murders, Wicked and fourteen Commercial Dance alumni and students among Rockettes in 2022 Radio City Christmas Spectacular.