TDF Launches TDF Lifeline Campaign

TDF has just launched the TDF Lifeline Campaign: Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow to raise $500,000 by June 30. This fundraising initiative will help TDF sustain critical operations during the theatre shutdown and into the challenging recovery period ahead.

"As an organization that relies on theatre and dance performances and the venues they perform in for our livelihood, TDF has been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic," said TDF's Executive Director Victoria Bailey. "We earn 85% of our revenue to fund our services-including our Accessibility, Education and Community Engagement programs-from the per-ticket service charge from the TKTS booths, and handling fees from our TDF membership program. We have launched this fundraising campaign to help TDF weather this difficult time as we develop new ways to work with our constituents digitally, and plan for the major work ahead when theatres reopen and need audiences. The cultural sector will play a vital role in rebuilding New York City, and TDF is committed to being there to support the effort in every way we can."

For 52 years, TDF's mission has been to bring the transformative power of the performing arts to everyone, including students, individuals with physical or developmental disabilities, veterans, folks with limited financial means and many others. More than two million people a year enjoy theatre, dance and music because of TDF. Unfortunately, the closure of all performance venues has eliminated TDF's primary streams of revenue and threatens its ability to operate the programs that millions depend upon.

To donate to TDF's Lifeline Campaign, go to: give.tdf.org





