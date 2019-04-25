TBT: WAITRESS Opens Up On Broadway!

This week, the hit musical Waitress is celebrating three sweet years since opening up at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre! To celebrate, we're throwing it back to the show's opening night with its original stars Jessie Mueller, Drew Gehling, Keala Settle, and more. It only takes a taste to know that Waitress is special, so check out all the footage below to see why!

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. "Waitress is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine.

Waitress's original cast included Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller as Jenna, with Drama Desk nominee Eric Anderson (Cal), Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Earl), Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter),Kimiko Glenn (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe), Tony Award nominee Keala Settle (Becky), and Charity Angél Dawson, Thay Floyd, Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager,Aisha Jackson, Max Kumangai, Jeremy Morse, Ragan Pharris, Stephanie Torns and Ryan Vasquez.





