TBT: Billy Porter Works on a 'More Masculine' Lola On TURNING THE TABLES

We're getting welcomed to the Land of Lola as we look back at the second season of the hit web series Turning the Tables! Check out the episode below to see as Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter gets some help in the audition room creating a more masculine Lola from Kinky Boots thanks to Ellyn Marie Marsh, Andrew Briedis, Andrew Chappelle, and Julia Mattison!

Featuring Ellyn Marie Marsh, Andrew Briedis, Andrew Chappelle, Julia Mattison, and created by Marsh, Turning the Tables caught fire in 2016 with a season devoted to Broadway's hottest casting directors getting the tables turned on them by the actors. The improv based series featured your favorite casting directors such as Rachel Hoffman, Bernie Telsey and Tara Rubin. Season Two featured a brand-new and unique take on the popular niche web series, featuring Broadway favorites including Kelli O'Hara, Lesli Margherita, Billy Porter, and more!

Season two was directed by Mark Ezovski and edited by Michael Hunsaker and music directed by Drew Wutke. It was produced by Ellyn Marie Marsh and Two Avenue LLC.

Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars as Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose. He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. His other theatre credits include Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar, Topdog/Underdog, and King Lear. He is also set to star as the Fairy Godmother in Sony's upcoming film adaptation of Cinderella alongside Camila Cabello.





