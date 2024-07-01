TADA! Youth Theater Extends Online Streaming of COMMON GROUND Through July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TADA! Youth Theater has extended the dates to watch its most recent production via online streaming. TADA!'s first two act musical and world premiere of Common Ground is available now through July 31, 2024 for your viewing pleasure at home (or anywhere you like)!

This 90 minute musical, performed by a diverse cast of talented young actors, ages 11-18, is recommended for ages 11 and up. This production contains mature language and flashing lights.

For more information and to purchase tickets: https://tadayouththeater.anywhereseat.com/channel.php

Tickets cost $10 for two views.

Synopsis: America is a story that we keep telling. Until it comes true. It’s 2018. Immigration crackdowns. Family separation. Life is scary for immigrants in the U.S. But 15-year-old Ysabella Martinez hits town with stars in her eyes, ready to conquer New York and win fame and fortune as an influencer. She joins an after school program for fellow immigrants from all over the world, finds a prickly new best friend in NYC-born Emma, and begins to build her new life. But when ICE detains her and her family, she and her new friends discover that America is nothing like they thought it was.



Performances took place at TADA! Theater from April 20th through May 11th and were presented by talented members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET). The young actors showcase the rich diversity of New York City. They come from various neighborhoods and boroughs of New York City, encompassing different economic, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, as well as diverse abilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.



Common Ground Janine Nina Trevens, Executive and Producing Artistic Director, Book and Lyrics by Lisa Diana Shapiro; Music by Julia Jordan Kamanda with Additional Music by Georgia Stitt and Orchestrations by Emmanuel Vidales. Alex Sanchez, Director/Choreographer; Emmanuel Vidales, Music Director; Mengyi Liu, Set Designer; Steve O’Shea, Lighting Designer; Ashley Knowles, Production Stage Manager; Jeremiah Dude, Production Supervisor and Megan Hawk, Assistant Stage Manager.



TADA! produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!’s high-quality work enhances young people’s self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.



Photo Credit Chad David Kraus

