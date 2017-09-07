Sydney Lucas to Lead Reading of Ray Nelson's CHANGEOVER

Tony nominee Sydney Lucas leads the cast of Ray Nelson's new play Changeover or: How aliens from another galaxy invaded by my summer vacation. The invited readings are directed by Joel Kirk.

Changeover depicts the summer of 1998, during which General Motors and the United Auto Workers are locked in a never-ending labor strike. In a suburb outside of Flint, Michigan, hundreds of striking autoworkers descend on a campground to spend what's left of their summer. Josie, a 14-year-old girl, finds herself on this campground in the care of her Uncle Don. Left alone one night, Josie discovers otherworldly visitors sending her signals over the radio. As the adults around her begin to act strange, Josie realizes that the people around her are not as strong as the person inside herself.

Lucas made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Small Alison in Fun Home, a role that earned her a 2015 Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award. Off-Broadway: Fun Home (awards: Obie recipient, youngest in history; nominations: Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League). Opera: Verdi's Macbeth (Met Opera). Concerts: The Secret Garden. Workshops: Amelie, Iowa, Once Around the Moon, Table. Film: Dude, She's Funny That Way, Skeleton Twins, Girl Most Likely, Fool's Day. TV: "The Son"(AMC), "How & Why"(FX), "Law & Order: SVU," "Royal Pains," "SNL" and more.

Nelson's plays have been produced and developed by theaters such as the Midtown International Theatre Festival, Redtwist Theatre, Tympanic Theatre, and Three Brothers Theatre, among others. Some of his plays include Changeover, or: How aliens from another galaxy invaded my summer vacation, Power Hour: A play in sixty shots, Norma and The Maniac, On Pace, and Over the River/Under the Trees.

Kirk is a Manhattan based director specializing in new plays and musicals. In New York, he has worked at New World Stages, Sheen Center, Dixon Place, New York Theatre Festival, NewYorkRep, The Telling Company, Secret Theatre, Kimball Studios, The People's Improv Theatre, Midtown International Theatre Festival, Manhattan Repertory Theatre, WorkShop Theatre, and Alchemical Theatre Lab. Blatantly Blaine, a musical he directed and choreographed, received a "Best Bet" from Theatre is Easy and a listing in TimeOut as "One of the Best Things to See This Week."

The readings will take place at the new Ripley Grier Studios at 305 W. 38th St. on September 19 at 11am and 3pm with full casting to be announced at a later date. For more information on Changeover visit changeoverplay.com.

