Supernatural Horror Short SPOOKY SOCIETY To Stream On YouTube Beginning This Week

On Friday the 13th, December 2024, the upcoming short film SPOOKY SOCIETY will make its public premiere on YouTube. Spooky Society is a supernatural horror short film that stars Teala Dunn ("Good Trouble," "Crush"), Andre Haskett ("Manhunt"), Amberley Harris ("Gravedigger"), and Tyler Gevas ("The Mothership") as a group of young paranormal investigators. The film also features D.W. Moffett ("Switched at Birth," "Traffic") who appears as a mysterious priest in the story. This ensemble takes us on a thrilling journey with frightening twists and turns, while also embracing a powerful friendship among the young heroes.

SPOOKY SOCIETY follows a group of teenagers, Breezy, Darius, Nikki, and Tyler, who are local to Savannah. The crew have grown up hearing the ghost stories and lore of their southern town, becoming intrigued by the sinister legends. The gang sets out to explore an abandoned, supposedly haunted, neighborhood house and decide to make an internet ghost hunting vlog that documents their adventure... a vlog titled "Spooky Society."

Launching from Spooky Society's YouTube Channel, this marks the wide release of the film on a streaming platform. The short's public premiere follows a successful film festival run, where it screened at the likes of the NYC Halloween Film Festival, Spooky Empire International Film Festival, the SOHO International Film Festival, the Atlanta Horror Film Festival, and was nominated for a Next Generation Indie Film Award. Tune in on Friday, December 13th at 7pm ET to stream the film for the very first time. Subscribe to @SpookySocietyTV on YouTube to be among the first to screen the short.