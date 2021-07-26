Summer Jazz Series to Return to Scandinavia House With Oskar Stenmark & Alex Pryrodny

The popular Summer Jazz Series returns to Scandinavia House, with live performances in Volvo Hall! This summer we're presenting performances from some of Scandinavia's most talented jazz musicians, composers, and singers on Thursday evenings in June and July.

The series concludes on July 29 with Oskar Stenmark (flugelhorn) & Alex Pryrodny (electric piano). The artists will perform some of their favorite Scandinavian jazz hits from icons such as Jan Johansson and Lars Gullin, as well as a sneak peek of the duo's new project premiering later this year.

Ticket sales to this event are through advance purchase online; learn more at the event page here.