Summer Exhibitions And Events Announced At The Guggenheim Museum

From June 18 through September 3, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum is open until 9 pm for Summer Tuesdays, offering music and refreshments in the museum rotunda in addition to exhibitions on view in the galleries. Films, conversations, and performances enhance opportunities for visitors to engage with the museum and the Frank Lloyd Wright designed building that celebrates 60 years as an architectural icon in 2019. Also starting in June, Summer of Know, a conversation series addressing urgent issues through the generative lens of art, returns to the Guggenheim, featuring artists, activists, and other professionals discussing topics such as LGBTQIA+ rights in a global context, environmental activism, and housing rights. Details are available at guggenheim.org/calendar.



Summer exhibitions at the Guggenheim include the first artist-curated exhibition at the museum, Artistic License: Six Takes on the Guggenheim Collection, as well as The Hugo Boss Prize 2018: Simone Leigh, Loophole of Retreat, Basquiat's Defacement : The Untold Story, and Implicit Tensions: Mapplethorpe Now.



Guggenheim Tuesdays

Summer Tuesdays

Tuesdays, June 18 September 3, 5:30 9 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum



The Guggenheim extends its hours to 9 pm on Tuesdays this summer, offering increased access to exhibitions as well as special events and activities, many of which are free with museum admission. Refreshments and light fare will be available for purchase on the ground floor of the rotunda and in Cafe 3. The Guggenheim Store remains open until 9:30 pm on these evenings.



Regular admission applies.



Guggenheim Tuesdays: Conversations

Reflections on Artistic License

Select Tuesdays, June 18 December 17, 6:30 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Peter B. Lewis Theater



In this series of conversations organized by Nancy Spector, Artistic Director and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator, each of the six artist-curators of Artistic License Cai Guo-Qiang, Paul Chan, Jenny Holzer, Julie Mehretu, Richard Prince, and Carrie Mae Weems reflects on their interpretations of the collection and the themes that informed their selections.

June 18: Cai Guo-Qiang

July 30: Jenny Holzer

September 24: Julie Mehretu

October 8: Paul Chan

November 19: Carrie Mae Weems

December 17: Richard Prince

This program is part of the Elaine Terner Cooper Education Fund Conversations with Contemporary Artists series.



$25, $20 members, $18 students. Ticket includes same-day museum admission. Same-day admission tickets may be presented at the door for free entry to the event as space allows. Schedule subject to change.



Guggenheim Tuesdays: Conversations

Summer of Know

Select Tuesdays, June 18 September 3, 7 pm

The Wright



Guggenheim curators and educators moderate informal discussions pairing contemporary artists with practitioners and thought leaders at the forefront of today's most urgent social, political, environmental, and legal issues. Engaging with current affairs through the generative lens of art, participants and topics include: Ad Minoliti and Adam Eli on LGBTQIA+ rights in a global context (June 18); Yve Laris Cohen and Alexes Hazen on the health and care of bodies in transition (June 25); Hank Willis Thomas and Naureen Akhter on youth civic engagement (July 9); Allison Janae Hamilton and Elizabeth Yeampierre on environmental justice (August 6); and Anna Puigjaner and Jessica Katz on housing activism (September 3).



Summer of Know is supported in part by Moleskine.



$25, free for members and students. Tickets are required for all attendees and will be available exclusively on-site at the admissions desk on the day of the event starting at 5 pm. Ticket includes same-day museum admission. Same-day admission tickets may also be presented at the admissions desk for a free program ticket. Limited capacity, speakers and topics subject to change.



Performance

Tarek Atoui: Organ Within

Thursday, June 27, 7 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Rotunda

and Peter B. Lewis Theater



As part of the Guggenheim's Middle Eastern Circle Presents series, musicians and artists improvise on a hybrid sculptural object by Lebanese artist Tarek Atoui in the museum's iconic rotunda. This new work builds on Atoui's collaboration with instrument makers L o Maurel and Vincent Martial and their research into historical church pipe organs, modular synthesizers, and the sonic experiences of the deaf, engaging the museum's acoustics to create a unique aural environment. A moderated conversation with Atoui and his collaborators will precede the performance. Performers include Chuck Bettis, C. Lavender, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Victoria Shen, Keith Fullerton Whitman, and C. Spencer Yeh. Supported by members of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum's Middle Eastern Circle.



Sold out, standby line will form one hour in advance of the program start time. Tickets will be sold as space allows beginning at 6:55 pm.



Guggenheim Tuesdays: Pause

Silent Nights

Tuesdays, July 2, August 6, and September 3, 8 9 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum



On the first Tuesday evening of each month, the Guggenheim offers a uniquely contemplative atmosphere in its unforgettable space. In homage to founding director Hilla Rebay's vision for a temple of spirit, visitors are invited to enjoy the building in a meditative state of mind, aided by dimmed lights and ambient music in the rotunda.



Free with museum admission. Visit guggenheim.org/building to learn more about Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic design and other 60th anniversary programs.

Guggenheim Tuesdays: Films

Basquiat's Defacement : The Untold Story in Cinema

Tuesdays, July 9 30, 6 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New Media Theater



Presented in conjunction with the exhibition Basquiat's Defacement : The Untold Story, this film series provides additional context by expanding on the cultural climate of 1980s New York City, Basquiat's life and work, and how artists responded to police brutality. Titles include:

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat, 2017

Directed by Sara Driver, 78 min.

Tuesday, July 9

This film serves as a look at the early career of graffiti artist-turned-acclaimed painter Jean-Michel Basquiat. The film includes interviews with his romantic partners and friends, as well as his street art contemporaries and icons of hip-hop culture.

Screenings take place in the New Media Theater, Level B, and are free with same-day museum admission. Limited capacity, wristband required. Wristbands are available at the admissions desk beginning at 4 pm on the day of the screening and distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. Advance wristbands are not available.



After Hours

Art After Dark

Friday, July 26, 9 pm midnight

Exclusive Members' Hour: 8 9 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum



An after-hours private viewing of the exhibitions Artistic License: Six Takes on the Guggenheim Collection, Implicit Tensions: Mapplethorpe Now, The Hugo Boss Prize 2018: Simone Leigh, Loophole of Retreat, and Basquiat's Defacement : The Untold Story, featuring a cash bar and DJ in the rotunda.



Supported in part by Showtime.



$25, members free. Purchase tickets online in advance or become a member. Cash bar offers wine and beer. Guests will be asked for a photo ID. Limited general admission tickets will go on sale closer to the event date. Tickets are not sold at the door.



Guggenheim Tuesdays: Talks

Kobena Mercer: Blackness, Flesh, and Vision

Tuesday, September 17, 6:30 pm

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum



This lecture considers the Guggenheim's simultaneous presentations of works by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Robert Mapplethorpe as an opportunity to examine cross-cutting entanglements of race, masculinity, and the gaze. Drawing on the distinction that black feminist theorist Hortense Spillers makes between flesh and the body, a range of contemporary and historical examples are examined to reveal how intersections of blackness, flesh, and vision circulate at the most intimate level of our erotic lives even as they also erupt in the violence that results in endless cycles of racialized death. With the focal shift in Black Atlantic visual arts from representation to performance, what fresh insights arise with regard to critical perspectives on the black body?



The Hilla Rebay Lectures bring distinguished scholars to the Guggenheim Museum to examine significant issues in the theory, criticism, and history of art. This annual program is made possible through the generosity of the Hilla von Rebay Foundation.



Free, sign up for updates.



Tours

Art in the Round

Daily, 2 pm



Art in the Round Architecture Focus: Inside the Guggenheim Spiral

Fridays, 2 pm



Art in the Round public tours are guided, participatory explorations of the Guggenheim's collection, exhibitions, and architecture. Gallery educators facilitate varied experiences aimed at deepening visitors' understanding of and engagement with artwork. While all tours encourage close looking and conversation among participants, each educator uses creative approaches to build unique, sometimes surprising encounters in the museum. Visitors of all ages and abilities are encouraged and welcome to join. As part of the building's 60th anniversary celebration, Friday tours focus on the Guggenheim's iconic architecture.



Free with museum admission, no RSVP is required. Meet on the rotunda floor.



Tours

Curator's Eye

Wednesdays, June 12, July 31,

and September 18, 12 pm



Explore current exhibitions on a focused tour led by a Guggenheim curator with expert knowledge of the work on view.

June 12: Implicit Tensions: Mapplethorpe Now with Levi Prombaum, Curatorial Assistant of Collections

July 31: The Hugo Boss Prize 2018: Simone Leigh, Loophole of Retreat with Amara Antilla, Assistant Curator

September 18: The Hugo Boss Prize 2018: Simone Leigh, Loophole of Retreat with Susan Thompson, Associate Curator

Free with museum admission. Limited capacity, advance registration is required. Tours interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL) upon request.



Tours

Mind's Eye

Artistic License

Wednesday, July 24

2 4 pm



Basquiat's Defacement

Monday, September 16

6:30 8:30 pm



Monthly Mind's Eye tours and workshops for visitors who are blind or have low vision are conducted by arts, education, and access professionals through verbal description, conversation, sensory experiences, and creative practice.



Mind's Eye is made possible by Ornellaia.

Additional support is provided by Peter Bentley Brandt.



Free with RSVP required one week before the program date.



