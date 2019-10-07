VIDEO: Subway Singer Emily Zamourka Sings At L.A. Italian Heritage Celebration

This week, viral sensation, Emily Zamourka, who was captured singing opera in a public transport station in Los Angeles, performed at the opening of Little Italy, a strip in San Pedro celebrating Italian heritage in Los Angeles. See a clip from her performance below:

The #subwaysinger plays #SanPedro to a large crowd and an international audience. Outlets from around the world came to cover the performer who has touched hearts and is giving a voice to the homeless @CBSLA #CBSLA #SubwaySoprano pic.twitter.com/oBYmUSYpXE - Cristy Fajardo (@fajardonews) October 6, 2019

Now a viral sensation, Zamourka says the officer who filmed her performance "changed her life," the LA Times reports. Grammy-nominated producer Joel Diamond has offered Zamourka a recording contract to create an EDM/Classical crossover album.

A GoFundMe created for Zamourka has raised nearly $50,000 dollars. Many have also reached out to offer to buy her a new violin, though the outlet reports she has declines.

Zamourka grew up in Russia and learned to sing Opera from televised performances. She moved to the United States at age 24, is a trained violinist, and used to teach piano lessons at a church and had up to 60 students in Vancouver, Washington.

Health issues forced Zamourka to relocate to Los Angeles for treatment, where she had fewer regular students and ended up playing violin in public for donations. One evening her violin was stolen and broken, leaving her without an instrument. She began to sing in public instead.

According to The LA Times, Sgt. Hector Guzman, a spokesman for LAPD, said the video was recorded by an officer working at the Wilshire and Normandie Purple Line station.

"It was powerful the first time we saw it, and every time we see it again, it's still powerful," Guzman said. "The message for us was simple: Remind ourselves to take a moment to look around and listen."





