Submissions Open For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Season 6

It's time to freshen up your book and warm up those pipes! Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, is officially back for Season 6, and this season will be bigger and better than ever!

What is Next On Stage? In Spring 2020, when Broadway was dark and student productions across the country were being canceled due to the COVID pandemic, BroadwayWorld saw an opportunity to shine a spotlight on young performers across the country who were otherwise sidelined. Next On Stage was born out of the hope of providing a platform for some of the outstanding talent that will grace the Broadway stages of the future. Since its launch, the series has enjoyed five seasons and showcased the voices of thousands of young people across the country.

In addition to returning presenter AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy) and sponsors 54 Below and Music Theatre International (MTI), we are thrilled to announce that Atlantic Acting School in New York City has signed on as a presenting sponsor for Season 6.

For Season 6, we're inviting high school and college-aged students to enter by submitting videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon. Each week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and judged by an all-star panel of judges.

The deadline to submit is October 20, 2025, by 11:59 PM ET. Videos must feature solo performances without backing vocals and should be in an audition/self-tape-style format, filmed horizontally against a flat background with a steady camera.

Submissions should be around one minute in length and uploaded to YouTube as unlisted or public links (please avoid "Shorts"). High school submissions are open to individuals aged 14-18, graduating between 2025-2028, while college submissions are for those aged 18-23, graduating between 2025-2029.

This contest is open to U.S. residents only. For questions regarding eligibility, contact nextonstage@broadwayworld.com.

Grand Prize Includes:

-AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship: For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond. AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarships are awarded to exceptionally talented incoming students and cover AMDA’s full remaining tuition balance after all other financial aid is applied.

(*See full contest terms and conditions)

High School Competition Winner: High School graduates may redeem the awarded scholarship towards AMDA's 4-year BFA Music Theatre degree program (LA), 2-year AOS Musical Theatre degree program (LA), or 2-year Integrated Conservatory Certificate program (NY).

College Competition Winner: Current College students and recent graduates may redeem the awarded scholarship towards AMDA's 4-year BFA Music Theatre degree program (LA), 2-year AOS Musical Theatre degree program (LA), or 2-year Integrated Conservatory Certificate program (NY). Following a formal review, AMDA may accept up to 30 college transfer credits (GE courses only) towards a BFA degree. College graduates may choose to redeem the scholarship towards a 2-year program, ideal for recent college graduates.

-Atlantic Acting Summer Teen Conservatory Scholarship: This New York acting conservatory for teens offers a pre-college intensive with a focus on Practical Aesthetics and professional-level training. The Teen Conservatory provides an introduction to the Atlantic Acting Technique through a comprehensive curriculum, challenging students to push beyond their creative comfort zones. Actors will learn to “make the difficult easy, the easy habitual, the habitual beautiful.” This program takes place in the heart of New York City from July 6 – 31, 2026.

-Vocal Lesson With Coach Matt Farnsworth: Winners will receive a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth. Matt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher, actor, and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway’s production of Rent.

-Standard Rental Certificate for Up to $1,000 for Winner’s School to Produce an Upcoming MTI Show*

-Merchandise package including MTI-branded accessories and show-related items.

-Work session with The Telsey Office's Jimmy Larkin: Winners will have a 'work session' with Jimmy Larkin of The Telsey Office. The Telsey Office casts all of Broadway's biggest shows, as well as work for TV, Film, and commercials in both New York and Los Angeles.

-BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack: Each winner will receive a selection of merch from the BroadwayWorld Shop.

-$1000 donated to the charity of their choice (Charity subject to sponsor approval, must be a registered 501(c)3 charity)

Top 3 Finalists Will:

-Perform at 54 Below for the live season finale, including flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and a stay at a local hotel.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a future show at 54 Below