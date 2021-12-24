Student Blogs This Week - Favorite Theater Moments of the Year, Seeing WEST SIDE STORY, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Student Blog: My Favorite Theater Moments of 2021

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: My friends, we have finally done it. In just a couple of weeks from now, we will be leaving behind the mess of a year that was 2021 and going into the hopefully bright future of 2022. Let's take a trip back through 2021 and talk about some of my favorite theater moments we experienced this year, from next-level movie musicals to the re-opening of Broadway.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Watching West Side Story on the Big Screen

Student Blogger: Silvana Flores

Excerpt: I've been waiting for this movie since last year and last weekend I went to the movies and it was the best way to start the end of this year. West Side Story is a musical that we've seen everywhere through the years and it's a classic that has a place in our hearts, so as a fan of musicals, watching the remake directed by Steven Spielberg was a great experience from when I saw the first teaser months ago, to the end of the movie with all the emotions that it made me feel.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The Journey of Discovery

Student Blogger: Grace Cutler

Excerpt: I believe that it is valuable to be an informed audience member when taking in new media in the theater. There is so much to learn beyond the source material, and all of it is vital to the greater art presented. Taking that time to be more knowledgeable in content you care about can allow for deeper conversations in the arts and a greater level of analysis within classic works.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Was No One Going to Tell Me Broadway Artists Covered These Songs?

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: Every once in a while, the two music worlds collide. A Broadway singer covers a song from your favorite artist, and it kinda feels like your school friends are meeting your camp friends: weird and amazing in equal measure.