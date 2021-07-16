Student Blogs This Week - Back to School Nerves, a Return to the Drama Book Shop & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: Please Stop Dancing Until You Drop

Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg

Excerpt: We need to encourage dancers to take breaks and create a culture where self care is praised as well as taking well deserved breaks when needed. I promise you will be a lot happier, healthier and a stronger, more mindful dancer when you listen to your body and give it what it needs.

Student Blog: Thank You for the Music: Mamma Mia is the Gift That Keeps On Giving

Student Blogger: Alexandra Curnyn

Excerpt: Jukebox musicals often get a bad rap among both theatre purists and those who think they are above a good ol' production number. However, not only has Mamma Mia! become a staple for professional and community theatres alike, but the songs of ABBA and the story of Donna and the Dynamos have left a cultural legacy that continues to flourish in 2021.

Student Blog: Celebrate The Differences: Why Comparison Isn't Necessary

Student Blogger: MaryRose Jones

Excerpt: 'The reason live theatre is amazing is because it's never the same. If people wanted to see the exact same thing every time, they would watch a movie. Everyone has their own strengths and life experiences that will make their portrayal of a character different than someone else's.'

Student Blog: Experiencing 'Back to School' Nerves? I've Got Them Too.

Student Blogger: Abigail Connolly

Excerpt: If you're a theater student like myself or just a performer in general, and you're nervous about doing it all in-person again, just remember that you're human. Not only that, but you're a human who has been working to survive a worldwide pandemic.

Student Blog: The Drama Bookshop is Back!

Student Blogger: Sydni Dichter

Excerpt: The first thing I noticed was this worm made of books that weaved through the ceiling of the bookshop. It went over the table at the front that had the featured books (including Lin Manuel Miranda's books, of course). The aesthetic of the store was classic and gorgeous with the piles of colorful books stacked high on the regal wooden bookshelves. The new store seemed much bigger than the original location. I missed Chester, though. Chester was the adorable dog who used to sit on the counter greeting customers as they walked in and out of the store.

Student Blog: Why Make Moulin Rouge! a Musical?

Student Blogger: Mia Van Deloo

Excerpt: In honor of the long-awaited return of Broadway, I wanted to focus on a fairly new musical: Moulin Rouge! In this post, I want to explore what about the original movie makes this tale ideal inspiration for an innovative and entertaining musical adaptation. In the musical, there is more room for songs that give the audience more insight into these characters as individuals. In the movie, most of the songs between Christian and Satine show how harmonious and compatible they are. However, the musical takes a different approach and with songs like Firework, we are able to see Satine's internal thoughts that weren't apparent in the film.

Student Blog: 5 Movies for Your Summer Movie Nights

Student Blogger: Silvana Flores

Excerpt: In summer, I enjoy everything I watch more because as students school's out and we have at least one month without worrying about a thing, so if I watch a really great movie probably later I'll be painting something or discovering new artists because of the soundtrack or reading the novel that inspired what I saw.

Student Blog: Halfway to a BFA - Reflections from a Rising Junior

Student Blogger: Dylan Kerr

Excerpt: As I approach Junior year, I have no idea what lies in my path-- but that doesn't mean there aren't a million question marks that lie ahead of me. I would be lying if I said I wasn't anxious about what is to come, but if it's anything like the last two years, I'm in for a fantastic wild ride.

Student Blog: Dear Theater Kid Who Can't Sing

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: My experience as a TKWCS showed me that unintended results aren't always bad, and they certainly don't indicate failure. I didn't fail at theater. I discovered different parts of myself and my abilities and learned to be resilient. I made a little space for myself and allowed myself to explore, try new things, and enjoy them. Carve out your own niche, in whatever field you choose, and then milk it for all its worth.

Student Blog: Parents, Be Glad Your Child Wants a Theatre Degree

Student Blogger: Meredith Muirhead

Excerpt: Let's face it- most parents aren't too pleased when their child says they want to pursue theatre in college. The usual concerns arise: will you have a job? What if you never "make it?" What "backup plan" do you have? How will you make your own money? And while these are valid concerns, there is much more to a theatre degree, whether it be performance or production, than meets the eye. Theatre degrees (and the process of pursuing them) are helpful in a myriad of ways, and those are not all based on Stanislavsky and stage combat.