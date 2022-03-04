Student Blogs This Week - Audition Day Experiences, Study Break Tips, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: A Bustling Audition Day at Wagner College

Student Blogger: Sammy O'Neil

Excerpt: If you are like me, you auditioned for dozens of schools. When I went through this process, each school offered their audition day in their own special ways. One school had a mock audition that we sat in, while another school had city tours. At Wagner College, we were happy to hold our in person auditions on February 20th with lively energetic laughter throughout the day to make the auditioners amped up for their time here.

Student Blog: Reflections on Theatre in the Context of Ukraine

Student Blogger: Emily Pugh

Excerpt: The often repeated aphorism "history repeats itself" and the related axiom attributed to Winston Churchill, "Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it" were foremost on my mind as the tragic events in Ukraine unfolded this past week. During a period of relative peace, it is easy for those of us who have yet to finish college to dismiss these axioms, yet it became clear on Thursday, February 27, 2022 that history does indeed repeat itself.

Student Blog: Kanarie: From One "Smalltown Boy" To Another

Student Blogger: Max Martinez

Excerpt: Kanarie has one of the most iconic opening sequences I've ever witnessed. It starts with Johan wearing a wedding gown in the middle of the street, as he lip syncs Bronski Beat's "Smalltown Boy", having a musical dream sequence until he's interrupted by a reality check, when he's informed he has to join the army.

Student Blog: Learning When to Say No

Student Blogger: Marissa Barker

Excerpt: There were so many things about being a chair of a nonprofit that I did not understand. I knew I was hindering the other people involved in the organization. I decided to take a step back and step down from my responsibilities and just become a regular member of the organization. I could breathe again. I'm still overwhelmed, but I have more time to make connections with the people around me. Learning when to say no is a skill I am still learning to master but I think I am making progress. The question I have been asking myself in the dark of night has been answered. No. Life is about finding a balance. There are ways to make yourself feel more involved without overwhelming yourself by committing to things you don't even know how to do.

Student Blog: Fefu and Her Friends- Creating Together

Student Blogger: Leah Packer

Excerpt: Growing with Fefu and Her Friends just reminded me to think about my performance in the larger contact of us, an ensemble. In rehearsal, we come together to learn, fail, heal, and grow. I think that's the most important thing I take away from this production. Rehearsals are about becoming stronger together. It's the only way to put on a successful show.

Student Blog: God, I Love Shakespeare!

Student Blogger: Madalyn Macko

Excerpt: The challenge for the actor is to be so in touch with their own humanity that they can sense the bold emotions of their character, while still prioritizing communication, so that audiences can relate to that humanity.

Student Blog: To Wes Anderson, with Love

Student Blogger: Maddie Davies

Excerpt: My project quickly became a love letter to Anderson's films. Directed by Wes Anderson directed by Maddie Davies. I selected brief scenes from my four favorite movies of his and intermingled the scenes with tableaux from the rest of his films. The finished piece was quirky and weird and funny, and although it was all Wes Anderson, it was also somehow very much me.

Student Blog: Our Show Was Almost Cancelled

Student Blogger: Zac Denver Lee

Excerpt: All seemed fine right? Nope... we went through another round. Our castmate, production crew, and musician tested positive for COVID-19. I'm just glad that we managed to pull through till the end.

Student Blog: Mask Mandates & Live Theatre

Student Blogger: Grace Callahan

Excerpt: I'm a 3rd year Musical Theatre major at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois - one state in which the mask mandate has officially been lifted. After two years of a pandemic, Gov. Pritzker has done away with the mask mandate that was originally reinstated in August of last year.

Student Blog: Five Script Coverage Tips

Student Blogger: Blake Velick

Excerpt: If you are searching for positions in theatrical development, you have likely come across the buzzword "script coverage". This time-consuming, detail-oriented task can be daunting for interns who have never analyzed a script for a company. Thanks to my most recent internship, I have extensive experience in performing script coverage for plays, films, and TV pilots, so I came up with 5 tips for script coverage newcomers.

Student Blog: The Joy of Rejection

Student Blogger: MaryRose Jones

Excerpt: Earlier this week, I got my second rejection of the summer stock season. Of course, I was a little frustrated because it was a theater I really wanted to work with. In the past, I would have pouted and overanalyzed for hours and hours about what I did wrong and how I deserved to be in that show, and so on. However, now, I've decided not to let this rejection get me down, and instead think of how this rejection will help me.

Student Blog: My New York Fashion Week Experience

Student Blogger: Sydni Dichter

Excerpt: I put my cold email writing skills to the test, and I ended up getting three yeses. The first fashion show I went to was a fashion show collaboration between Hekka (a fashion brand) and Uplive (a social media app). The second was a fashion show for the designer Corey Woods and his new eyewear line. Both were quite the experience!

Student Blog: An Up-Close Look at Broadway Up Close

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: This past month, I had the opportunity to speak with Tim Dolan, the owner of Broadway Up Close, a company of storytellers who share stories to help visitors get a closer look at the world of Broadway. There are three different components that make up Broadway Up Close - Tours, gifts, and workshops. The tours are given both in-person and virtually, going over a range of different topics related to Broadway.

Student Blog: 5 Study Break Ideas For When Your Brain Shuts Down

Student Blogger: Makalah Sizer

Excerpt: It's almost that time... midterms. Not as bad as finals week, but it still brings on plenty of stress. This is when I try to sit down and study and work on my midterm projects. However, sometimes you just need a break from it all. So here are my tips for making it through Midterm week.

Student Blog: Views of Theatre Through the Years

Student Blogger: Olivia Murray

Excerpt: Believe it or not, I didn't always enjoy theatre. I have done it for as long as I can remember, but there was about a two year gap when I thought I would be done for good. I wasn't excited about going to rehearsals anymore, I didn't want to perform in front of anyone. Being on stage didn't feel like something I wanted to keep doing. So, I eased out of it by helping with hair, makeup, and crew and then I thought I was done.

Student Blog: A Letter to Some Very Special Friends

Student Blogger: Mariana Elosúa

Excerpt: I write to you this letter to show my love and admiration for each and everyone of you. As I am about to graduate while most of you are in the beginning of your college journey, I wish to tell you the impact you had on me.

Student Blog: My Favorite Musical Moments

Student Blogger: Annie Petrelli

Excerpt: To preface this, most of these moments will likely come from Hadestown, and Hamilton because those are my favorite musicals -- 10. 'One Day More' - Les Misérables: One of my favorite things in musicals is when everyone sings different lines at the same time and then comes together near the end

Student Blog: Overcoming Anxiety and Depression

Student Blogger: Jana Denning

Excerpt: This year has already been a tough one, and despite everything, the world turns and we are expected to fulfill our responsibilities. Realizing your own needs is incredibly important during these thoroughly unprecedented times, and taking care of yourself should be a number one priority. I'm writing this for myself and anyone else who may be going through difficult times.

Student Blog: Campus Activities Shine Through Local Partnerships - Frosty's World #20

Student Blogger: Laura Frost

Excerpt: I am ordering my cap and gown today for the Baldwin Wallace University commencement in May. Leaving this great theatre community is a sobering thought, but the spring semester is so busy there are plenty of distractions.

Student Blog: San Diego's Sun Room is a Magnificent Find

Student Blogger: Breanna Ebisch

Excerpt: In February, I was lucky enough to see former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson on his first world tour after being rescheduled several times due to the ongoing pandemic. And while Tomlinson himself put on an outstanding performance that left the audience speechless in the best way, the opening act for the tour stood out to everyone as well and I can easily say I'm a new fan of the band for a multitude of reasons.

Student Blog: Our Coming-Of-Age Has Come and Gone

Student Blogger: Breanna Ebisch

Excerpt: Swift's statement in her song 'peace' rings true for my generation, but it will not define us moving forward. My twenties will be a time in my life that I'll remember forever no matter what happens or what I do during this time. We all deserve those incredible experiences no matter what, so let's go get them.