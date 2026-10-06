Student Blog: Good Morning, BroadwayWorld

Good morning Baltimore BroadwayWorld! Welcome to the 2026-2027 school year! I am STOKED to be returning as a student blogger for the second year in a row! I couldn’t be more excited. Especially since I am now a freshman at Ball State University and am majoring in Stage Management. As a student at Ball State, there are so many incredible things happening over the next few months that I can’t wait to write about. The main thing that is happening on campus, is we are getting a brand new performing arts center that has been in the works for a while! It’ll officially open in December with 2 performances on December 4th and 5th to celebrate the opening!

As freshmen, all theatre students are required to complete a practicum. For some students, it's working in the box office or front of house for shows. However, for other students, we get to work on a show doing crew! For me, I got to be on deck crew for the first show of the Ball State season: “The Fantasticks”! As some of you may know, “The Fantasticks” is actually coming to Broadway this fall! So, for me, it has been such a fun show to work on. I actually went into this show completely blind (my favorite thing to do), and to be honest, it’s actually such a fun show. I can’t wait to see how the Broadway company adapts the story! While being on deck crew, I got to see the process of tech for a professional show which was really cool to see. I also got to meet some really great artists and fellow students of mine who I got to know over the course of the show. I also think it’s a perfect show to work on as your first show at college. The story is so beautiful and the costumes and lights are gorgeous! There are also many songs that get stuck in your head and I’m okay with it!

While being a new student at college, there is so much going on. When you’re in high school, it’s a whole different experience. People have cliques, there’s a lot of drama, you stick to the same schedule every single day, and so on. However, when you go to college you're thrown into a new schedule of classes, events, clubs, and required events. It’s a really fun experience, but it’s definitely different from what I expected. The biggest change for me was being away from my family for so long. As much as I love hanging with my friends constantly, I miss my family.

Over the past few months, I have quickly become obsessed with ‘Every Brilliant Thing’. I think the concept of the play is so unique and brilliant (no pun intended), and I wanted to wrap my first article of the season with a list of 50 brilliant things! I hope everyone is having a great start to the school year and I can’t wait to read everyone's articles!

Watching memories of your childhood in your college dorm Hanging out with your friends way past when you should be sleeping Playing card games Laughter Watching a national tour Being outside Listening to your favorite cast recording on repeat Meeting new people Spikeball The art of live theatre Going to your first college class The Honeymind album by Ben Platt Doughnuts Chicago Nighttime walks Facetimes with your family Free stuff on campus Only having acting class on Fridays Filming a new podcast episode Battery packs The smell of old books (I know this is in the play, but it’s so true) Poppi drinks Loving yourself La La Land Record players Knowing you have people who support you no matter what That feeling you get when you make a really great choice in acting 1 with a new scene. Workshopping a new show for a senior capstone project Exploring anything and everything Belting in the practice rooms of your dorm late at night Fall weather Smiling at strangers as you walk by knowing they’re living their own experiences Paddington (in general) Murder mysteries Reading your favorite book under a tree with a breeze blowing Facetiming friends Candy corn Meeting Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster on campus Sleeping in on the weekend Only having to memorize a monologue as homework The shared experience we all get while watching a live performance The Outsiders (Book, movie, and musical) High fives Dogs and cats Traveling to a new city to see a show Lasanga Post cards Friendship Movie theatres Spending time with family

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 09 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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