Meet the Cast of GALILEO, Now Playing on Broadway

Raúl Esparza - Galileo Galilei Television/Film: “A Murder at the End of the World,” “Candy,” “Dopesick,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Hannibal,” “The Path,” “Bojack Horseman,” “Pushing Daisies,” Find Me Guilty, Custody, Ferdinand, Elian, My Soul to Take, Trouble in the Heights. Broadway: Leap of Faith, Arcadia, Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Taboo, Cabaret, The Rocky Horror Show. Off-Broadway: Seared, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, The Normal Heart, Comedians, tick, tick... BOOM! ENCORES!: Anyone Can Whistle, The Cradle Will Rock, Road Show, Oliver!, Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night, Cymbeline. Regional: Jesus Christ Superstar (Hollywood Bowl), My Fair Lady, Galileo, The Waves, Cry, The Beloved Country, Slaughterhouse-Five, Fur. Kennedy Center: Chess, 2002 Sondheim Celebration: Sunday in the Park with George and Merrily We Roll Along. National Tour: Evita (20th Anniversary Tour). Online: Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Celebration (Host/Producer, in National Registry of The Library of Congress). Four-time Tony Award® nominee in every acting category and recipient of the OBIE, two New York Outer Critics Awards, the Barrymore, the LA Ovation Award, the Jose Ferrer Award, three Drama Desk Awards, and the Theater World Award.

Jeremy Kushnier - Cardinal Maffeo Barberini Jeremy most recently could be seen in Little Shop of Horrors as Dr. Orin Scrivello. Broadway: Rent (Roger), Jersey Boys (Tommy DeVito), Footloose (Ren), Head over Heels (Basilius). TV: “Chicago Med,” “The Good Wife,” “Person of Interest,” and “Nurse Jackie.” Film: The Idea of Manhood. Jeremy has two independent albums and a Christmas album available wherever you stream music.

Joy Woods - Virginia/Maria Celeste Galilei Joy has quickly established herself as one of Broadway’s hottest rising stars. She earned Tony® and Grammy® Award nominations for her performance as Louise in the 2024 Broadway revival of Gypsy opposite Audra McDonald, and is currently starring as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub on London’s West End. Originally from Chicago, Joy made her professional debut as Chiffon in the 2019 Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, and later returned in the leading role of Audrey. She made her Broadway debut in SIX as Catherine Parr, and gained widespread recognition for her breakout performance as Middle Allie in the 2024 Broadway adaptation of The Notebook. In London, she starred in the 30th Anniversary Concert of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For A New World, and will debut her solo concert Joy Woods - Live at Cadogan Hall in June 2026. Other stage credits include performances at The Met Opera, Carnegie Hall, Classic Stage Company, New York City Center, and regional theatres across the US. Renowned for her powerhouse voice and captivating presence, she is committed to telling stories that center women of color and expand the emotional vocabulary of contemporary musical theater.

Bradley Dean - Bishop Grasso Broadway: Chess, A Little Night Music, Dear Evan Hansen, Company, Spamalot, The Last Ship, Phantom of the Opera, Doctor Zhivago, Man of La Mancha, Jane Eyre, Evita, The Story of My Life, Redwood. NYC: Bat Out of Hell, The Most Happy Fella, and A New Brain (New York City Center), Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic), Here We Are (The Shed). International: The Rocky Horror Show (European Tour), Jekyll and Hyde (Korean Tour). Regional: The American premieres of Galileo (Berkeley Rep), Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Life After (The Old Globe), and A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theatre). TV: “The Good Fight,” “Person of Interest.”

Javier Muñoz - Cardinal Morosini Javier Muñoz is an actor and activist best known for starring and co-creating the role of "Alexander Hamilton'' as part of the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway. He got his break starring in In the Heights on Broadway. He just starred in the musical adaptation of Wonder at ART and Into the Woods at Cape Playhouse. He previously starred in the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Elton John. On the feature side, he has starred in several independent features, including Brownsville Bred, Monuments; Love Reconsidered and Three Months. Notable TV credits include voicing a lead character on Disney Jr.'s animated series, “Eureka!,” recurring on “Shadowhunters,” “Blindspot” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” Javier is an outspoken activist for USAID and LGBTQ+ rights.

Michael Park - Galileo Galilei Michael is an acclaimed Broadway, television, and film actor. He originated the role of Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, earning Emmy and Grammy Awards. His additional Broadway credits include Redwood, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Tuck Everlasting, How to Succeed in Business and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. On television, Park won two back-to-back Emmy Awards during his 13-year tenure as Jack Snyder on As the World Turns. His numerous screen credits include “Stranger Things”which they received a SAG Award nomination, “You,” “Tales of the City,” “Dash & Lily,” “Mindhunter,” and “House of Cards.”

Jordon Lee Garcia - Ensemble Jordan is probably still in denial about making his Broadway debut in Galileo, but is wildly excited nonetheless. Recent developmental work includes 10 Things I Hate About You (Patrick), directed by Christopher Wheeldon, and Particle Fever (Carlos), a new musical directed by Leigh Silverman. Previous credits include Bay Area regional theater, NCL, along with several years performing overseas at Universal in Osaka. To the humans who’ve always been in my corner: we did it! There’s no world in which this would have happened without y’all. To my besties—you know who you are—cheers.

Gabrielle Elisabeth - Ensemble Gabrielle Elisabeth returns to Broadway with a grateful heart. Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Little Eva/Ensemble). Regional: Water for Elephants (Ensemble/Marlena u/s, Alliance Theatre). Film/TV: “Law & Order,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” All glory to God. Love to her family and DGRW.

Adam Halpin - Ensemble Broadway/NYC: Chess, Dear Evan Hansen, Glory Days, Hugh Jackman…Radio City, Daddy Long Legs (on BroadwayHD), Dogfight, Rent. Tours: Come From Away, Kinky Boots, Rent. Film Soundtracks: K-Pop: Demon Hunters, The Greatest Showman, Snow White, Better Man, Spirited, In the Heights. TV: “The Equalizer,” “Quantico.” My heart, M&B.

Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert - Ensemble Thrilled to be making history with Galileo! Theater: SIX on Broadway (OBC- Lena Horne), Little Shop of Horrors, In the Heights, Memphis, Rent, Seussical, Godspell. TV: “Night Sky,” (Amazon) “Late Night with Seth Meyers," Education: Roosevelt University, Music Education BFA. Big love to her family, Jaybo and DDO Artists Agency.

Rico LeBron - Ensemble Broadway: Swept Away. Off-Broadway: Angel Reapers (Signature Theatre Company), Make Believe (Second Stage), The Tempest (The Public's Shakespeare in the Park), God's Fool (La MaMa). Film: Social Animals (Paramount Pictures). Florida State University. Videographer and film editor. Broadway Dreams. Love to my family.

Michael J. Mainwaring - Ensemble Broadway: Swept Away (Ensemble). Metropolitan Opera: Grounded. Washington National Opera: Lost in the Stars. Regional: Galileo (Ensemble); In His Hands (Daniel); Spring Awakening (Otto); You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Schroeder, Helen Hayes nominee); In the Heights (Sonny, Helen Hayes nominee). .

Terica Marie - Ensemble Terica Marie makes her Broadway debut! from Indianapolis; Ball State alum. Tour: Anna of Cleves (SIX, Boleyn Tour); Janis (Mean Girls, CSTC). TV: “The Chi,” FBI: Most Wanted,” “Chicago P.D.” Thanks: Mom/Dad/Tamera, tribe, and CLA. Glory to God. “Let all that you do be done in love.” 1 Corinthians 16:14.

Alexander Mendoza - Ensemble Broadway Debut! This is for my family and my team/mentors - Marc, Dustin, Eden, Caissie, Ann, Aaron, VP, & Brianne. Broadway Tours: Frozen, The Phantom of the Opera, Sister Act, and Mamma Mia!. Thank you to my Galileo family, Jason, & Jim. Love you Grandpa. Joshua 1:9 @officialalexandermendoza

Ramone Nelson - Ensemble Broadway/NY Credits: MJ: The Musical (OBC), Chess Revival (OBC), Ragtime (NYCC), Jelly’s Last Jam (NYCC). Tours: Parade (Jim Conley) MJ (Tito/Quincy). From Atlanta, GA with a BFA from Florida State University. Many thanks to God, Hybrid, his friends and family for their love and support (2 Corinthians 5:7)

Chase Peacock - Ensemble Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Swept Away, American Idiot. Off-Broadway: Rock & Roll Man. Favorite credits include: High School Musical (First National Tour/ Paper Mill) The Nutty Professor (Ogunquit) Bull Durham (Alliance Theatre) Once (Horizon Theatre). For my Maggie and our Arthur.

Madeleine Spacapan - Ensemble Madeleine is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in Galileo! Endless gratitude to the creative team, Katie Murphy and PMA, NS11MM, the Graham family, CCM (go Bearcats!), my family, particularly my sisters, and Mosey. For Mom and Dad.

Erica Sweany - Ensemble Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Honeymoon in Vegas, M. Butterfly.Other NY: Hadestown (NYTW), How To Transcend a Happy Marriage (Lincoln Center Theater). Feature Film: Motherless Brooklyn, It Had to Be You, Nice Eggs, Birth/Rebirth, Jay Kelly, White Noise, How the Light Gets In. TV: "FBI," "Dead Ringers," "Law & Order," "The Blacklist," "FBI: Most Wanted," "Law & Order: SVU," "I Love You, But I Lied," "Eye Candy." Other: Red Dead Redemption 2, On the Town with The Boston Pops, and varied filmmaking and design work - EricaSweany.com

Nicci Claspell - Swing Broadway: Moulin Rouge! (Arabia, Satine alt.); First National Tours: Moulin Rouge!,American Idiot (Extraordinary Girl). Additional highlights: Chicago (Velma), Cabaret (Sally), Dogfight (Rose), The Last 5 Years (Cathy), Postmodern Jukebox headlining vocalist. AMDA LA graduate. Love and gratitude to my family, Entertainment 3:33 and Headline Talent.

Ninako Donville - Swing Broadway: Pirates! The Penzance Musical (Stanley Daughter), A Beautiful Noise (OBC Swing, Dance Captain). Off-Broadway: Romy and Michelle (Lisa, Romy and Michelle u/s, Dance Captain). Other: May We All The REV Theatre Co. (Rachel, Jenna u/s, Dance Captain).

Cameron Johnson - Swing Favorite credits include Swept Away (Broadway 2024), Into the Woods (2022 Broadway revival), Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fyedka, Stage 42), The Golden Bride (Misha, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene). While offstage, Cameron enjoys tuning pianos (cjpianotuning). BM Acadia University, MM Manhattan School of Music. For A, W, R, and S.

Michal Kolaczkowski - Swing Broadway: The Cher Show. Off-Broadway: Joy. Met Opera Ballet: Grounded, La Traviata, Salome. Broadway Tours: Moulin Rouge, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty. Regional: Paper Mill, Muny, Berkeley Rep, KS Starlight, Goodspeed. TV: “Katy Keene,” “Modern Love.” Gratitude to these creatives, family, CESD, and Trevor.