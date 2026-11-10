My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 10, 2026- WANTED Opens On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily rundown of the biggest happenings across the stage. Yesterday was a major night on Broadway, as WANTED officially opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre, and you can see photos from the first official curtain call or take a look at Bradley Jaden's western-inspired ensemble. Elsewhere, HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES opened on Broadway, and MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is now open Off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre. Plus, Tony Hale, Jessie Mueller, and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer will lead PADDINGTON on Broadway, and the full cast has been set for AWAKE AND SING!. Check out this week's Hot Tickets for what to see, and happy reading!
But first...
|Coming Up
Wednesday, November 11
Now You See Me Live opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 15
Downstate opens on Broadway
School Girls or, the African Mean Girls Play closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party
The best of Broadway was at the James Earl Jones Theatre last night, where Wanted officially opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the after party festivities here.
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An Exclusive Look at Bradley Jaden’s ‘Western-Inspired’ Ensemble at WANTED Opening Night
Bradley Jaden is dressed to kill for opening night of 'Wanted,' the new Broadway musical about two sisters who become outlaws with the assistance of guns and face powder. See exclusive photos.
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Photos: WANTED Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
The James Earl Jones Theatre was the place to be last night, as the new musical Wanted officially opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the first official curtain call below!
|Must Watch
|Video: First Look at GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at footage from GRIM, the world-premiere musical now playing at La Jolla Playhouse, previews a story about the Grim Reaper's daughter, a human teen, and a looming career handoff.. (more...)
|Video: DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL Opens the Box Office at the St. James Theatre
by Rachel Stone
Footage from a morning event marks the opening of the box office at the St. James Theatre, where DOLLY: A True Original Musical is preparing for its Broadway run with Dolly Parton's Cup of Ambition.. (more...)
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Video: 'Finish the Fight' from SUFFS at Phoenix Theatre Company
Video: THE GILDED AGE Season 4 Episode 3 Preview on HBO Max
|Hot Photos
|Photos: First Look at HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre is Here There Are Blueberries, playing a strictly limited 10-week engagement, opening today, November 9. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs – what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity. Check out a first look at the cast in action here!. (more...)
|Photos: CLOUD 9 is Now Playing at the National Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Production photos have been released for Cloud 9, Caryl Churchill’s landmark play which is now playing at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton theatre. Learn more and check out the photos here!. (more...)
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Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Photo: First Look at Art for THREE DAYS OF RAIN, with François Arnaud, David Corenswet & Yvonne Strahovski
Photos: Nick Jonas and Wendell Pierce Visit A FEW GOOD MEN Cast on Broadway
Photo: Manga Author Moyoco Anno Visits MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The recipients of the 2026 Idea Awards for Theatre have been revealed. David Greenspan receives the Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award, Minna Lee the Ollie New Play Award, and Francesca D'Uva and Jerome Walker the Vivace Musical Theatre Awards.. (more...)
Indigenous Voices Festival to Celebrate Playwrights and Composers at Dramatists Guild Foundation in New York
by Stephi Wild
The Ally Artists Group and Eagle Project will present two evenings of theater, music, storytelling and community dance at the Dramatists Guild Foundation in New York City. The program will feature work by Matt Cross, Jolie Cloutier, Edward Frenzel Yapyapan and Joydah Mae Bernardo, among other Indigenous artists.. (more...)
Shubert opens its 2027 Artistic Circle, Bree Turner to Lead Partnerships at Black Theatre Coalition
by Alex Freeman
The Shubert Organization opens its 2027 Artistic Circle, the Black Theatre Coalition names Bree Turner, and the Tonys stay on CBS through 2032. Plus Equity’s warning on threats to UK drag artists.. (more...)
Phillipa Soo, Beth Leavel and More to Join Classic Stage Company 2026 Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company revealed additional performers for its 2026 Gala, which will be hosted by Christopher Fitzgerald and Greg Hildreth at City Winery in New York. Performers include Phillipa Soo, Beth Leavel and more.. (more...)
The Town Hall Names Keeshon Morrow Director of Education and Engagement
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Town Hall named Keeshon Morrow as its new Director of Education and Engagement. Morrow will oversee existing partnerships and new pilot programs, and the venue will host its Town Hall Cafe with a performance by Eleri Ward.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is now officially open Off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre. MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is co-written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tony Award nominee Tina Landau. See what the critics are saying.... (more...)
Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG—A Triumph of Engineered Pandemonium and Flawless Timing
by Gilbert Kim Sancha
What began a decade ago at London's Old Red Lion Theatre, with just four paying patrons, has blossomed into a global comedy phenomenon.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Rachel Stone
Stray Kids announced their 2027 World Tour ‘RUN IT’ with stadium shows across North America, Europe and the UK. The tour begins May 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle, with stops in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Paris and London, and ends at San Siro in Milan. Lee Know will not take part in the North American and European dates.. (more...)
Tony Hale, Jessie Mueller, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & More Will Lead PADDINGTON on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Paddington is officially Broadway-bound! BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Broadway cast of PADDINGTON The Musical will include Kelvin Dukes, Drew Gehling, Allison Guinn, Tony Hale, James Hameed, J. Quinton Johnson, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and more!. (more...)
Full Cast Set For Clifford Odets' AWAKE AND SING! on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced complete casting for the company's new Broadway production of Clifford Odets' landmark 1935 American drama, Awake and Sing! Learn more here.. (more...)
Andrew Rannells Calls Out Audience Member for 'Filming During the Show' After Complaints He Didn’t Stage Door
by Michael Gioia
Andrew Rannells has responded to a theatergoer who complained that he didn't come out of the stage door following a recent performance of Broadway's 'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.'. (more...)
Classical Arts: Lincoln in the Bardo, Dudamel Conducts Tosca, Paul Taylor & More in NYC This Week
by Joshua Wright
Nov. 9-15 in NYC: final Met performances of Lincoln in the Bardo, Dudamel conducts Tosca, Juilliard premieres, Paul Taylor and more.. (more...)
Interview: 'I'm Interested In Seeing How Much These Cities Like To Party': Actor Roger Bart On Returning To BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL On Tour
by Kat Mokrynski
After highly successful runs in the West End and on Broadway, as well as in Australia, Back to the Future The Musical is now on tour across the UK. Recently, we had the chance to speak with Roger Bart about returning to the role of Doc Brown in Back to the Future The Musical. We discussed his journey with the show since its first workshops, what it’s been like to return to the role of Doc Brown, and what he hopes audiences will take away from the production.. (more...)
Hot Tickets of the Week: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES & More
by Team BWW
Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting November 9, 2026.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Andy Mientus
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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