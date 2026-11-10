Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 10, 2026- WANTED Opens On Broadway and More

Photos: Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and More in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

by Chloe Rabinowitz

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play had its First Preview at the Broadhurst Theatre. Check out photos! The cast features Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and more.. (more...)

Photo: First Look at Art for THREE DAYS OF RAIN, with François Arnaud, David Corenswet & Yvonne Strahovski

by Nicole Rosky

A new production of Richard Greenberg's Pulitzer Prize finalist THREE DAYS OF RAIN is coming to Broadway! Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (Eureka Day, August: Osage County), THREE DAYS OF RAIN will star François Arnaud, David Corenswet, and two-time Emmy nominee Yvonne Strahovski.. (more...)

Photos: Nick Jonas and Wendell Pierce Visit A FEW GOOD MEN Cast on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Nick Jonas and Wendell Pierce both paid a visit to the cast of A Few Good Men on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater. Check out photos of them with the company! . (more...)