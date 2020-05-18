Streaming Review: 42ND STREET- The 1933 Movie Shines Bright

For those of us who love Broadway, the classic 1933 movie musical, 42nd Street is a delightful viewing experience. This finely produced black and white film was the predecessor to the hit stage show. It features some favorite stars from the 1930's including Warner Baxter, Ruby Keeler, George Brent, Bebe Danels, Dick Powell and Ginger Rogers. Directed by Lloyd Bacon, the music was composed by Harry Warren with lyrics by Al Dubin. The film was distributed by Warner Brothers, it was a financial success bringing over 2 million dollars in at the box office.

42nd Street premiered on the Great White Way at the Winter Garden Theater in 1980 and had subsequent performances around the world. It was also produced again on Broadway in 2001. It garnered the Tony Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best Musical and the Tony Award for Best Revival.

The storyline of 42nd Street has timeless charm with distinctive characters that will appeal to audiences today. It tells of a production, "Pretty Lady" that is being casted, staged, and rehearsed by demanding director, Julian Marsh. But there's some romantic intrigue happening behind the scenes. The man financing the show, Abner Dillon is enamoured with the leading lady, Dorothy Brock while she is in a secret relationship with Pat Denning. The opening of the show is threatened when Dorothy sustains an injury and the young, talented chorus girl, Peggy Sawyer does her best to learn the lead. Will the show go on and if so, will it thrill the opening night audience?

The splashy song and dance numbers and well-designed sets make this movie worth watching even more than once. Memorable songs include "You're Getting to be a Habit with Me;" "Shuffle off to Buffalo;" and of course, the signature song, "42nd Street." The tap dancing and vocal performances couldn't be better.

Show business musicals have come and gone, but 42nd Street has staying power. Love the show? See the movie that started it all!

