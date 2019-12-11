Steve Earle & City Winery Announce 5th Annual 'John Henry's Friends' Benefit

The leading live music platform for concert recordings and live streams, nugs.net, will live stream The 5th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit, presented by Steve Earle and City Winery. The event takes place at The Town Hall in New York City, NY on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 8pm ET.

Steve Earle & The Dukes will be headlining the event. Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Josh Ritter, and The Mastersons will each join with sets of their own, making for an unforgettable night of amazing music. Fans can pay-per-view (PPV) the benefit event for $19.99 on nugs.tv at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT, 6:00pm MT, 7:00pm CT).

Proceeds from the PPV will be donated to The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Founded on the belief that children diagnosed with ASD can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities, The Keswell School provides educational, therapeutic and supportive services for children diagnosed with ASD and their families. This is a topic dear to Steve, as his son, John Henry, attends the school.

"Steve Earle is a rare gem of a singer, songwriter, and human on this planet. We are honored to be a part of this very special project for John Henry's Friends and The Keswell School," says Brad Serling, nugs.net Founder and CEO.





