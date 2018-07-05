Stephen Payne to Replace Denis Arndt in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Click Here for More Articles on STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Stephen Payne will assume the role of "Ed" in the Broadway production of Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, Straight White Men, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. Mr. Payne is replacing Denis Arndt, who is leaving the production due to creative differences.

The production also features Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, and Paul Schneider. Ms. Bornstein, Mr. Charles, Mr. Defoe, Mr. Hammer and Mr. Schneider are all making their Broadway debuts with this production.

With Straight White Men, playwright Young Jean Lee will become the first Asian-American female playwright to be produced on Broadway. Anna D. Shapiro will be making her Second Stage directorial debut with this production. The Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theatre, Ms. Shapiro won a Tony Award for her direction of August: Osage County in 2008.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN began previews at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Opening night for Straight White Men remains Monday, July 23.

Stephen Payne has appeared on Broadway in Of Mice And Men, Superior Donuts, August: Osage County. Other Theater includes Edward Albee's Me Myself & I (Playwrights Horizons), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Paper Mill Playhouse & McCarter Theater), John Patrick Stanley's Sailor's Song (Public Theater), Wings Of Desire (American Repertory Theater), Bus Stop (Old Globe), Boy Gets Girl (Seattle Rep). His many film and television appearances include "Law & Order: SVU," "Girls," and "Divorce."

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by M.L. Dogg, choreography by Faye Driscoll and casting by Telsey + Company.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN is currently available as part of a 6-show package for $395. To purchase or for more information, visit 2ST.com or call Second Stage Subscriber Services at 212-246-4422.

Single tickets for Straight White Men are available via Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or Telecharge.com.

A limited number of 30 under 30 tickets are also available via telechargeoffers.com using code 30UNDER30 for people ages 30 and under with proper identification.

