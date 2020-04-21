Stephanie Klemons, Will Van Dyke, Kamille Upshaw and More to Take Part in STAY HOME WITH KATIE'S ART PROJECT
Katie's Art Project founded by Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton, If/Then, In the Heights), Associate Choreographer of Hamilton, announced an online arts programming targeted toward kids facing life threatening illness in hospitals with artists all over the world. Many artists have been turning to online platforms as quarantines have caused venues and galleries across the globe to shut-down amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Stay Home With Katie's Art Project" will be hosted on their Instagram and Facebook pages @katiesartproject every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am. Programming includes performances, workshops, informationals, and live Q&A's by musicians, dancers, visual artists from across the Globe including Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors), Kamille Upshaw (Hamilton, Mean Girls), Collin Jeffrey (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Brenden Yeates (Australian West Side Story), and more! There is a special "crafty Sunday" initiative as well, with volunteers, hobbyists, and amateur artists..
To learn more about Katie's Art Project or to make a donation, please visit them online at katiesartproject.org.
Katie's Art Project is a 501(c)3 organization working to connect children facing life-threatening illnesses with emerging and established artists to create a lasting legacy through art. Founded in 2010 by Stephanie Klemons, Katie's Art Project brings arts programming directly to children facing life-threatening illness with the goal of building a long-term relationship that creates motivation, friendship, and legacy.
